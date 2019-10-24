WILLIAMS BAY — The Theatre Road bicycle and pedestrian pathway will be up for funding as the village board starts master plan discussions in November.
The proposed 10-foot wide, half-mile long pathway would stretch from Lakewood Trails north to the soccer fields on village-owned property now called Theatre Road Park.
About half of the path’s route crosses through the town of Delavan. To go forward, the Delavan Town Board had to say yes to the pathway.
The town board unanimously approved the project at its Sept. 17 meeting.
Delavan Town Board Chairman Larry Malsch said the pathway is a win-win for the town.
“It’s not going to cost us anything,” Malsch said.
Under an agreement with the town, Williams Bay will pay for construction and maintenance of the pathway.
Malsch said town board members also were pleased that the village followed the town’s suggestion and moved the proposed pathway from the east side of the road to the west side.
Moving the road to the west side reduced the number of trees that will have to be removed.
The impact on the town will be minimal, but it will be a benefit to children and others who walk along Theatre Road to get to school or elsewhere. He predicted that the path will draw pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Once it’s done, we’ll get more people using it,” he said.
The village began mulling a sidewalk or pathway along Theatre Road n 2008.
The once-rural road is being flanked by growing subdivisions. The most recent residential addition, Bailey Estates, remains under construction, bringing more people into the area.
Talk about a walkway got serious in 2016 when the Williams Bay School District opened its new elementary school, which faces toward Theatre Road and has the address 250 Theatre Road.
Village Trustees Greg Trush and Jen McMannamy started work on the project before McMannamy even got elected to the village board. Trush is a former chairman of the Streets and Highways Committee who championed building a pathway along Theatre Road.
In 2017, village engineers at Baxter & Woodman completed a plan for a 1.2 mile pathway. A portion near the middle of the proposed route passes through the town of Delavan.
The pathway would give Theatre Road residents a chance to walk to the village business center, walk to the school or walk to the beach, Trush said.
A former Chicago city planner, Trush characterized Theatre Road as “almost the poster child” for a bicycle route.
“It is both national and state policy to encourage bicycle routes,” he added.
McMannamy, who now chairs the Streets and Highways Committee, said she is working with village engineers on an outside grant to help pay for construction of the pathway.
David Hemmerich, the engineer with Baxter & Woodman who worked on the pathway project, said the federal transportation grant information has not been posted yet.
The grants are awarded every two years, and in the last grant last cycle in 2017, applications were due in January. Hemmerich said the village would know by spring 2020 whether it received a grant.
The exact cost of the pathway has not been calculated.
McMannamy said she is writing letters to residents whose properties will face the pathway. She said the letters will detail what the residents can expect in the next few months and years.
McMannamy, who was elected to the village board in 2019, lives in Bailey Estates.