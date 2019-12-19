Town refuses request to help pay for flooding study

TOWN OF WALWORTH — The town's elected leaders have decided against helping to pay for a study on flooding problems that wreaked havoc on area homeowners this fall.

The town board voted unanimously Tuesday to reject a request from the neighboring village of Walworth to contribute to the cost of the estimated $16,000 study.

Town Chairman David Rowbotham said he believed the consensus among town residents was that the town should not help pay for the village's study.

“I’ve gotten more phone calls on this one issue than all other issues combined," Rowbotham said. “And not one of those calls has been supportive of making the contribution.”

The village has hired an engineering firm to develop a plan for improving drainage, after flooding in September left some residents inundated with as much as three feet of water in their basements.

