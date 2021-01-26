'Traditional Snow day' for Lake Geneva Schools, virtual schooling for other area districts

Due to inclement weather, all Lake Geneva Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Lake Geneva Schools District Administrator James Gottinger announced this morning.
This includes Badger High School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Star Center Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School, and Central-Denison Elementary School.
“This is a ‘traditional’ snow day; there will be no expectation of schoolwork at home for in-person and/or virtual students. All after school activities are also canceled,” Gottinger announced in a Facebook post on the Lake Geneva Schools page.
Other schools are also closed around Walworth County, but some will have to report for online virtual learning.
Here is the full list of school closures from Fox 6 Milwaukee.
Badger HS - Lake Geneva: Closed
Big Foot Union H.S: In person closed, virtual only
Delavan Christian Private School: Closed
Delavan/Darien School District: Closed
East Troy School District: Closed
Elkhorn School District: Closed
Faith Christian School: Closed
First Lutheran Church and School -Lake Geneva: Closed
Fontana Elementary: Closed
Genoa City - Brookwood District #2: Closed
Lakeland School of Walworth County: Closed
Our Redeemer Lutheran-Delavan: Closed
Reek Elementary: In person closed, virtual only
Saint Francis de Sales Parish School: Closed
St. Andrews Private School – Delavan: Closed
St. Francis Grade School - Lake Geneva: Closed
Traver Grade School - Lake Geneva: Closed
VIP Services, Inc. in Elkhorn: Closed, staff report at 5 a.m.
Walworth Co.-Home Delivered Meals: Closed
Walworth Co.-Senior Lunch Centers: Closed
Walworth Elementary: In person closed, virtual only
Whitewater Unified School District: Closed
Williams Bay Schools: Closed