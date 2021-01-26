'Traditional Snow day' for Lake Geneva Schools, virtual schooling for other area districts

Due to inclement weather, all Lake Geneva Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Lake Geneva Schools District Administrator James Gottinger announced this morning.

This includes Badger High School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Star Center Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School, and Central-Denison Elementary School.

“This is a ‘traditional’ snow day; there will be no expectation of schoolwork at home for in-person and/or virtual students. All after school activities are also canceled,” Gottinger announced in a Facebook post on the Lake Geneva Schools page.

Other schools are also closed around Walworth County, but some will have to report for online virtual learning.

Here is the full list of school closures from Fox 6 Milwaukee.

Badger HS - Lake Geneva: Closed

Big Foot Union H.S: In person closed, virtual only

Delavan Christian Private School: Closed

Delavan/Darien School District: Closed

East Troy School District: Closed