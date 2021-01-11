Traffic light, roundabout, four-way stop all options for Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road near high school

Wolford said the intersection could include a two-way stop, all-way stop, traffic signal or roundabout.

"We're just kind of waiting for the report to be completed," Wolford said. "From the report, we will know what the next logical steps will be."

Wolford said, after the study is conducted, he plans to present the information and which type of traffic control would work best to Lake Geneva and Town of Bloomfield officials, as well as potential funding options.

"There will be follow-up discussions with us and the city of Lake Geneva, the school district and Bloomfield, as well," he said.

Wolford said he is not certain when the study will be completed but hopes that it will be done in early 2021.

"It's going through our formal process," Wolford said.

Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger said he also is interested in receiving more information about the intersection and proposed traffic signal. He said he has not received any recent information from the state or the city of Lake Geneva.

"It's on my to-do list to check on this," Gottinger said. "I have nothing new to report. No news is bad news in this case."