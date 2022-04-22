Traffic signal at Highway 120-Bloomfield Road to be installed starting this month

Representatives from Lake Geneva schools and City of Lake Geneva have officially agreed to have traffic signals installed at the intersection of State Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

The project is expected to begin in late-April and be completed in late-July.

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Lake Geneva, April 12, to have the traffic signals installed.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District Board approved its memorandum of understanding with the city, April 11, and members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved the agreement with both school districts, March 28.

The project initially was set to cost about $527,728, but the cost increased to about $716,395 because of potential supply order changes, design fee costs and construction oversight costs.

As part of the agreement, the school districts and the city will share in the cost of the project.

The city will pay about $150,000 of the cost, and both school districts will pay about $283,197 each.

Superintendent James Gottinger said the school districts approved the agreement despite the increased costs, so the project could begin in a timely manner.

“We had to approve it to get it going, but we’re going to be looking to other people to help defray that cost,” Gottinger said. “We wanted to make sure we got it approved, otherwise it would get delayed.”

The city council members approved, March 28, a bid from LaLonde Contractors, Inc. to install the traffic signals. The bid is to not exceed $716,395.

“Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and they will have this completed before school starts,” Mayor Charlene Klein said during the March 28 city council meeting.

A map of the project and detour routes will be posted on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, in the near future.

“There is a detour map that the contractor will make available to the city clerk to put on the city website, so that the public is aware of the situation and knows where not to drive,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said.

Officials from the city and the school districts have been wanting traffic signals to be installed at that intersection for several years because of the amount of traffic in that area.

The intersection is located near Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva Middle School, Geneva Lakes Christian Church, Golden Years retirement center and Badger High School.

The City of Lake Geneva is responsible for the design and installation of the traffic signals, which will be constructed under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s standards.

Officials from the department of transportation will take over ownership and maintenance of the signals once they are completed, and the Town of Bloomfield will complete all permit applications that are requested by the department of transportation.

