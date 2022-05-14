Traffic signal installation at the Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road intersection to begin May 16

Road work will begin May 16 at the intersection of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

A four-way stoplight will be installed at the intersection. The road work will result in roadway closings that will affect may families' school and summer activities commutes.

The driveways for Lake Geneva Middle School will be open during the time of the work.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, May 9, to contribute an additional $50,000 toward the traffic signal installation. The motion for the increase spending was approved by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Richard Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Tim Dunn voting "no."

The city initially was set to contribute $150,000, but will now contribute at least $200,000 for the traffic signal installation.

The cost of the project is being shared among the City of Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District.

Both school districts will each contribute $283,197 toward the project.

The project initially was set to cost about $527,728, but the cost increased to about $716,395 because of potential supply order changes, design fee costs and construction oversight costs.

City and school district officials have been wanting traffic signals to be installed at that intersection for several years because of increased traffic and development in that area.