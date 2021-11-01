Traffic signals to be installed near Lake Geneva Middle School next spring

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he wants the project to start as soon as possible. He said the project will cause disruption to traffic whether it starts during the school year or during Lake Geneva's tourism season.

"We're going to inconvenience people, there's no doubt, and it does not matter when we do it," Earle said. "It will be an inconvenience because construction is dirty and messy and in the way. It doesn't matter what months we pick, it will be that way."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is pleased that the project is starting at the end of the school instead of the beginning of next school year, because it will cause less confusion among people who may be new to Lake Geneva Middle School or Badger High School.

"At the end of the school year, people are use to that location. Where if you push it into the new school year, you're going to have people who are not familiar with both campuses," Fesenmaier said. "So you're better off starting it at the end of the school year if you can."

The City of Lake Geneva is responsible for the design and installation of the traffic signals, which will be constructed under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's standards.