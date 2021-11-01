Traffic signals to be installed near Lake Geneva Middle School next spring

Long-awaited traffic signals are set be installed near Lake Geneva Middle School next spring.
Traffic signals are set to be installed near the intersection of State Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield beginning April 2022.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved agreements with the Town of Bloomfield, Lake Geneva schools and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, March 22, to have traffic signals installed at the intersection.
City officials and representatives from Lake Geneva schools have been wanting traffic signals to be installed at that intersection for several years because of the amount of traffic that occurs in that area.
Naomi Rauch, of Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, announced during the Oct. 25 public works committee meeting that an engineering service agreement has been signed by the City of Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva schools and Town of Bloomfield, which allows the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to order materials for the project.
"That allows the department of transportation to put in for some of the items that will be needed for the project and to ensure that they are available for roughly April 1, so that the project can stay on schedule," Rauch said.
The project is expected to be completed either in mid-July or August, depending on when it is officially started.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said he wants the project to start as soon as possible. He said the project will cause disruption to traffic whether it starts during the school year or during Lake Geneva's tourism season.
"We're going to inconvenience people, there's no doubt, and it does not matter when we do it," Earle said. "It will be an inconvenience because construction is dirty and messy and in the way. It doesn't matter what months we pick, it will be that way."
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is pleased that the project is starting at the end of the school instead of the beginning of next school year, because it will cause less confusion among people who may be new to Lake Geneva Middle School or Badger High School.
"At the end of the school year, people are use to that location. Where if you push it into the new school year, you're going to have people who are not familiar with both campuses," Fesenmaier said. "So you're better off starting it at the end of the school year if you can."
The City of Lake Geneva is responsible for the design and installation of the traffic signals, which will be constructed under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's standards.
The department of transportation will take over ownership and maintenance of the signals once they are completed, and the Town of Bloomfield will complete all permit applications that are requested by the department of transportation.
The project will cost about $500,000, with the City of Lake Geneva paying $150,000 of the cost and the Badger High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District paying the rest of the cost.
"We have a finite amount of money we are spending on the project-- $150,000," Earle said. "Once we hit that, the city is finished and the rest is covered by the school districts."
Earle said the traffic signals will help reduce traffic concerns in that area.
"The sooner we get this in, I think would be the best for all involved," Earle said.