'Traitor Joe' Biden scarecrow wins 1st place in Delavan scarecrow contest

Among the scarecrows on display was a scarecrow named “Traitor Joe” in front of Beall Jewelers. Store owner James D. Beall explained it was a …
- First Place went to Traitor Joe by Beall Jewelers, Inc
- Second Place went to The Odd Ball by Erin Peterson
- Third Place went to Miguel (SWITSER) by SWITS, Ltd.
James D. Beall, the owner of Beall's Jewelers, explained the Traitor Joe scarecrow was a political satire making fun of President Joe Biden’s exit from Afghanistan this summer when weapons were left behind that the Taliban confiscated.
While the scarecrow was somewhat controversial, Beall said the reactions he got from people were very positive and ultimately, his scarecrow won the contest.