Traver Elementary School student wins poster contest

Madison Wojciuch, eighth-grade student at Traver Elementary School, took first-place finish in the junior division of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association’s (WLWCA) 65th Annual Conservation Awareness Poster Contest.

The 2022 contest theme was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.” This is the first time in 14 years that a student from Walworth County has won at the state level. Wojciuch’s entry now moves on to represent Wisconsin at the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Poster Contest at the NACD annual meeting in February 2023.

“We had a lot of great posters this year,” Heather Marquardt, senior urban conservation technician, Walworth County Land Use & Resource Management, said in a press release. “We truly have talented and intellectual students in Walworth County who are thinking about our natural resources at an early age and the objective to care for our earth well now, so it can sustain us all in the future. Madison’s poster stood out above the rest because of the visual that she provided by giving a breakdown of soil layers cleverly surrounded by all the good things that soil provides. From trees and vegetables to homes and habitats, she was able to portray a variety of uses for soil, which is ultimately the base for all living things. Her poster really signifies the ultimate theme, keeping the soil healthy for life.”

Wojciuch’s journey to the state competition began with a first-place win in the junior division of the Walworth County Land Conservation Poster Contest.

Sponsored by the Walworth County Land Conservation Department and the County Land Conservation Committee, the annual contest provides an opportunity for area youth to become more aware of conservation of our natural resources through artistic design. The contest is open to students in grades K through 12. Fifty students from Traver Elementary School and Woods School participated.

The county presented first- and second-place awards to students in each age category, and the first-place winners moved forward to the Southeast Wisconsin Conservation Association Area competition held in January 2022.

The area competition featured poster entries from students in Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee, Racine, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties. The area competition winners then moved on to the statewide competition, which was held in conjunction with the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association’s Annual Conference.