Traver official thanks voters for approving referendum

Dear Linn-Bloomfield J4 School District voters,

On behalf of the students, staff, and school board, I would like to thank you for voting in favor of the spring referendum on April 6. Your support of our school is a tremendous boost to our work here at Traver School!

We work hard every day to educate and support your children. We offer all-day 4K at no added expense to families and before and after school clubs for all school-age children to make sure the kids are taken care of when not at home.

We strive offer all the programming that larger schools have. Our students benefit from regular physical education courses. Art, music and guidance are part of the regular curriculum as well. We weave technology and creating into lessons so kids can make connections and prepare for future careers.

Our custodial staff keeps our building healthy and maintained. We believe they were instrumental this year in keeping our school open since Sept. 1!

The funds that will be added to the levy will ensure that our students continue to have access to all these well-rounded educational opportunities and a safe building. We promise to continue being fiscally responsible and good stewards of your taxpayer dollars.

Allyssa Andersen,