Traver School receives grant for hydroponic growing station, thanks to nomination from Linn family farm

The Traver School now has two new hydroponic growing stations thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
The school received the donation thanks to a nomination from Laura and Ben Leedle, who have a farm in the Town of Linn.
The Leedle children attend Traver School and the Leedle family has had several generations of children attend Traver through the years.
The school will use the new hydroponic stations to help students learn about different methods of agriculture and how agriculture is a significant part of their daily lives.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
