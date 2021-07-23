Traver School receives grant for hydroponic growing station, thanks to nomination from Linn family farm

The Traver School now has two new hydroponic growing stations thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.

The school received the donation thanks to a nomination from Laura and Ben Leedle, who have a farm in the Town of Linn.

The Leedle children attend Traver School and the Leedle family has had several generations of children attend Traver through the years.

The school will use the new hydroponic stations to help students learn about different methods of agriculture and how agriculture is a significant part of their daily lives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.