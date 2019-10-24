Lake Geneva city crews are clearing trees in a wooded area near downtown where a 15-year-old girl in August reported being sexually assaulted in broad daylight.
The site is just north of Main Street along a recreational trail that includes a historic old railroad bridge just behind the Geneva Lake Museum.
Jason W. Connell, 38, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the area on the afternoon of Aug. 4 — shrouded by trees just steps from the city's downtown business district.
Police Lt. Ed Gritzner said other criminal activity has been reported in the area, too.
By cutting down trees and bushes, officials hope to reduce such problems by making it harder for people to hide and easier for police officers to look around.
"It wasn't safe because of the brush," Gritzner said. "There was too much going on back there, because it was well hidden."
Crews began work on the tree removal this week. Utility crews have offered assistance because of nearby overhead electrical lines.
City officials began discussing the tree removal effort immediately after learning of the alleged attack on the 15-year-old girl. According to police, a group of juveniles walking through the area alerted police after spotting the alleged assault in progress.
Connell, who has pleaded not guilty, is due back in court Nov. 4 on four felony counts of sexual assault of a child, each carrying a possible prison term of 40 years.
Mayor Tom Hartz said the tree removal will improve lighting along the recreational trail, which often became dark under the shroud of trees and bushes that had grown.
The trail connects to city-owned Dunn Field park.
"When people are walking along that path, we don't want them to feel like they're walking through a dark tunnel," Hartz said. "We want people to feel safe in our parks."