Trick-or-treating allowed in region, but some precautions are in order

Communities in the Lake Geneva region are making plans to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some municipalities, however, are encouraging trick-or-treaters or homeowners to take extra precautions to guard against spreading germs during the pandemic.
Lake Geneva: The city of Lake Geneva trick-or-treat hours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. The city has announced no restrictions or guidelines related to coronavirus.
Town of Lyons: The Town of Lyons plans trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, but no times have been announced yet. The town board is scheduled Oct. 12 to discuss the matter.
Town of Geneva: Trick-or-treat hours are scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Town officials recommend that people maintain social distancing and wear face masks in accordance with the state's mask order.
Williams Bay: The Williams Bay Police Department says trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. The police department says homeowners leery of distributing candy during the coronavirus outbreak can discourage trick-or-treaters by leaving their outdoor lights turned off or by placing a sign outside.
Walworth: The Walworth village police department says trick-or-treating is scheduled 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Police ask people to maintain social distancing and to wear face masks.
Fontana: The Fontana Village Board is scheduled to meet Oct. 5 to discuss trick-or-treat plans.
Town of Linn: The town sets no specific hours or rules for trick-or-treating, but town administrator Jim Hurley said people are encouraged to review federal health guidelines for trick-or-treating.
