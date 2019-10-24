Mom and kid trick or treat Halloween

For the second year, trick-or-treating will be held during the Sunday before Halloween in the city of Lake Geneva.

 Scott Williams

Here is a listing of scheduled trick-or-treat hours in the region.

Oct. 26

Town of Lyon’s trick-or-treat hours: 3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27

City of Lake Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Town of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 3 p.m.

Town of Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: 1 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31

Village and town of Bloomfield’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Fontana’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Genoa City’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Walworth’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.

Village of Williams Bay’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

City of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.

City of Elkhorn’s trick-or-treat hours: 5 to 7 p.m.

City and town of Burlington’s trick-or-treat hours: 6 to 8 p.m.

See the Resorter section inside for a listing of other Halloween events.

