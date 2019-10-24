Here is a listing of scheduled trick-or-treat hours in the region.
Oct. 26
Town of Lyon’s trick-or-treat hours: 3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 27
City of Lake Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Town of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: Noon to 3 p.m.
Town of Geneva’s trick-or-treat hours: 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 31
Village and town of Bloomfield’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Fontana’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Genoa City’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Walworth’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
Village of Williams Bay’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 7 p.m.
City of Delavan’s trick-or-treat hours: 4 to 6 p.m.
City of Elkhorn’s trick-or-treat hours: 5 to 7 p.m.
City and town of Burlington’s trick-or-treat hours: 6 to 8 p.m.
