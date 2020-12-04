Tristan Christ Magic Theatre receives $141K in state assistance; $1M given throughout county

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants has been awarded to 96 live venues. That included nearly $1 million locally to the Lake Geneva area.

Tristan Crist Magic Theatre received $141,606.

Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation in Walworth received $4,078.25.

Transformative Arts, Inc. (Belfy Music Theatre) in Walworth received $253,091.99.

Rosewood Entertainment in Delavan received $169,890.

Live Nation Worldwide, which operates Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy received $395,308.

Those grant announcements came in addition to $18 million in hotel grants announced Thursday, with just under $300,000 going to local hotels in the Lake Geneva and Delavan areas.

The grants aim to provide financial stabilization to Wisconsin’s live entertainment and large meeting venues, which were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the state announcing the grants.

“We know large gatherings of people in small spaces can be a catalyst for spread, which is why our folks in the live music and entertainment industry have been doing their part to help keep their communities and people safe,” Evers said in a release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}