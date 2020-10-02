Trump and Biden both finding support — and votes — in Walworth County

Scott Eckert and Ray Ames live so close together, they often end up snow-blowing each other’s sidewalk.

But when it comes to the 2020 presidential election, the two Lake Geneva neighbors could not be further apart.

Eckert is supporting Republican incumbent Donald Trump, while Ames is throwing his support to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Although both have decorated their homes with large signs openly declaring their political loyalties, the two next-door neighbors on Center Street are not feuding or bickering over the election.

“You’ve got to agree to disagree sometimes,” Ames said.

As election day draws near, voters throughout Walworth County are sharply divided about a hard-fought political contest to determine who will control the White House.

Trump supporter Julie Benedict of the town of Geneva said she voted for the Republican in 2016, and she is happily backing him for re-election this year.

Benedict, who lives on Narcissus Road, said she feels like the incumbent has delivered on his promises.

“I feel really good with him being there,” she said. “He does what he says he’s going to do.”