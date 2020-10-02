Trump and Biden both finding support — and votes — in Walworth County

Scott Eckert and Ray Ames live so close together, they often end up snow-blowing each other’s sidewalk.
But when it comes to the 2020 presidential election, the two Lake Geneva neighbors could not be further apart.
Eckert is supporting Republican incumbent Donald Trump, while Ames is throwing his support to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Although both have decorated their homes with large signs openly declaring their political loyalties, the two next-door neighbors on Center Street are not feuding or bickering over the election.
“You’ve got to agree to disagree sometimes,” Ames said.
As election day draws near, voters throughout Walworth County are sharply divided about a hard-fought political contest to determine who will control the White House.
Trump supporter Julie Benedict of the town of Geneva said she voted for the Republican in 2016, and she is happily backing him for re-election this year.
Benedict, who lives on Narcissus Road, said she feels like the incumbent has delivered on his promises.
“I feel really good with him being there,” she said. “He does what he says he’s going to do.”
Biden supporter Judy Bausch of Williams Bay said she will vote for new leadership in Washington based on what she regards as the incumbent’s record of failures.
Bausch said she holds Trump responsible for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, as well as the economic slowdown that has followed the public health crisis.
“I think we have an idiot as a president,” the Geneva Street resident said. “I can’t think of enough bad adjectives to describe him.”
History is on the side of those favoring Trump, at least in Walworth County.
Walworth County traditionally has been a Republican stronghold, with no presidential candidate on the Democratic side gaining a majority of votes here for at least three decades.
The closest was Barack Obama in 2008, when he was campaigning to become America’s first Black president. Obama won 48 percent of the vote in Walworth County, while Republican John McCain managed a slim majority of 51 percent.
Four years ago, Trump easily outpolled Democrat Hillary Clinton in Walworth County by a margin of 56 percent to 36 percent.
Heading toward the Nov. 3 finish line in the Trump-Biden contest, party leaders on both sides are confident about how candidate is performing this campaign season.
Rich Strohm, vice chairman of the Walworth County Republican Party, said the Trump campaign is driving up membership in the party and is motivating volunteers to get involved.
While there were “a lot of question marks” about Trump four years ago, the party faithful now are pleased with the president’s performance on the economy, trade and agriculture, Strohm said.
“He really came through with a lot of accomplishments,” Strohm said.
Asked if Trump will win Walworth County, the party leader said: “There’s not a doubt.”
Steve Doelder, chairman of the Democratic Party of Walworth County, said he has never seen Democratic voters and activists more energized than they are about Biden.
Republicans are crossing over, too, to support Biden, Doelder said, because they believe Trump has betrayed traditional Republican values such as truth, honesty and conservatism.
Doelder pointed to a popular Trump campaign sign that uses profanity to woo supporters.
“What I see are people saying, ‘That’s not what we stand for,’” he said. “The president is modeling angry behavior, and people are just turned off by that.”
Walworth County voters in both camps are ready to go to the polls, their minds made up.
Steve Singleton, a Trump supporter who lives on Ann Street in Lake Geneva, said he voted for Trump in 2016, and he is ready to do it again in 2020.
Crediting the incumbent with delivering a successful first term, Singleton said he acknowledges that the New Yorker’s brash personality and ego are sometimes difficult to handle.
“The truth is — probably not one of my favorite people,” Singleton said. “I don’t think we could be friends. But results speak. And he gets results.”
April Beckner of Fontana said she will cast her ballot for Biden, largely because she objects to Trump’s disrespectful attitude toward the military. She referred to the president’s “vile” remarks questioning John McCain’s service record as a onetime prisoner-of-war.
As a military family member, Beckner said, she finds Trump immoral and immature.
“My 7-year-old neighbor down the road is more mature than this guy,” the Reed Street resident said.
On Center Street in Lake Geneva, the next-door neighbors with opposite political views are equally committed to their choices.
Eckert, who displays several Trump campaign signs that include profanity, said he is a former Democrat who became impressed by Trump’s personal story of business success, as well as his political acumen.
“He made promises — he kept promises,” Eckert said.
Ames, on the other hand, said he is backing Biden because Trump, he said, tries to blame others for problems he has created with coronavirus, the sluggish economy and gun violence.
“The country’s in turmoil,” Ames said. “The incumbent needs to own that. And he doesn’t.”
