 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump enjoys large lead over Biden in Walworth County
topical alert top story

Trump enjoys large lead over Biden in Walworth County

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump

Trump 

Voters in Walworth County handed President Trump a strong victory countywide today in his race with former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to unofficial results with 97 percent of the votes counted, Trump was leading Biden in Walworth County, with Trump getting 33,042 votes and Biden getting 22,273.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No Democratic candidate for president has carried Walworth County for the past 30 years, at least.

+13 Photos: Black Lives Matter protesters return to downtown Lake Geneva

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics