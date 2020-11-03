Trump enjoys large lead over Biden in Walworth County

Voters in Walworth County handed President Trump a strong victory countywide today in his race with former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to unofficial results with 97 percent of the votes counted, Trump was leading Biden in Walworth County, with Trump getting 33,042 votes and Biden getting 22,273.
No Democratic candidate for president has carried Walworth County for the past 30 years, at least.
