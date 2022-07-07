Turning back the clock: Williams Bay School District looks to return to pre-COVID days for 2022-23 school year

After enduring varying degrees of COVID-related disruptions to the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, which have taken their toll on educators and students alike, the Williams Bay School District is looking to return to a pre-COVID sense of normalcy for the 2022-2023 school year.

Making his monthly COVID-19 report to the Williams Bay Board of Education on June 27, district administrator Dr. William White said he wanted to “be upfront” with his plans for the district in the 2022-2023 school year, namely turning back the clock to the pre-COVID days.

“I’m hoping this is the last COVID conversation with the board,” White said of “moving on” from the myriad of COVID protocols and strategies put in place starting in March 2020. “We are planning on not recommending having a reopening plan with COVID strategies. We are planning on opening the ‘22-’23 school year under our normal protocols and procedures. Certainly, if there’s something comes down from the CDC ... we’ll have to adjust ... but right now the current plan is to open the new school year just as we would’ve any other school year prior to COVID ... We’re hoping that nothing spikes and we’re going back to focusing on teaching and learning again, really getting our culture and climate back to where we all want it to be.”

While protocols for quarantining and on-site COVID testing are expected to fall by the wayside, White told the board that the district will keep existing COVID-era sanitation, cleaning and sterilization protocols in place moving forward.

WIAA contract

School board members approved the district’s 2022-2023 renewal of its annual Grades 9-12 membership with the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), a voluntary, unincorporated and nonprofit organization overseeing interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 45 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.

There are no dues or fees associated with the district’s membership contract, which covers boys baseball, basketball, cross-country, football, golf, hockey, soccer, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, and wrestling; and girls basketball, cross-country, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

Other news

In other developments at their June 27 meeting, the Williams Bay School Board:

Approved a draft preliminary 2022-2023 district budget, which is slated to be finalized in November. The proposed balanced budget calls for maintaining the district’s $3,472,265 fund balance, with $10,310,037 in General Fund revenues and expenditures. District property tax revenue is projected at $7,758,106 for 2022-2023, down from $7,917,641 in 2021-2022.

Approved the continued adoption of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s state academic standards as the district’s academic standards for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Approved updated versions of its Certified Educator Employee Handbook and Support Staff Employee Handbook for 2022-2023. There are no dues or fees associated with the contract.

Moved its regular July 11 business meeting to Monday, July 25 in conjunction with the district’s annual meeting. The annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular monthly board meeting at 7 p.m.

Set a board work session for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m. Expected work items are slated to include the district’s 2022-2023 budget, updating the district’s strategic plan, and reviewing data gathered from staff exit interviews.