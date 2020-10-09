Turnover continues in Lake Geneva's downtown business group

Condos, who was elected board president this summer, said board includes six voting members, including himself, Tumas, Remke, Thompson, Roger Wolff and Dimitri Anagnos.

Alderwoman Shari Straube represents the City Council, but is not a voting member.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Condos said he would like to expand the board to include one more voting member. But he said he is pleased with the board’s current makeup.

“It’s a nice group of people right now,” he said.

Tumas has assisted the Business Improvement District with planning activities for its upcoming Oktoberfest event, scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

“I’m excited about helping to boost and build the downtown area for our residents and people who visit,” she said.

Remke, whose brewery opened in July, said his goal is to become more familiar with the responsibilities of the Business Improvement District board and to help attract more people downtown.

“I just want to listen for awhile,” he said. “Other people on the board have been in Lake Geneva their whole lives. I don’t want to change things too radically, but if they want my opinion, I’ll give it.”