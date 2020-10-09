Turnover continues in Lake Geneva's downtown business group

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board continues to get new faces serving on its board of directors.
Beth Tumas and Terry Remke both were appointed Sept. 28 by the Lake Geneva City Council after being nominated by Mayor Charlene Klein to serve on the downtown business group.
Tumas is owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., while Remke is sales manager for Topsy Turvy Brewing Co., the new brewery at 727 Geneva St.
Also appointed to the business district board Sept. 14 was Laura Thompson, owner of Lola’s and Comic Alley, both located at 736 W. Main St.
Thompson fills a previous vacancy on the board, and Remke and Tumas are succeeding board members Kevin Fleming and Emily Kornak, both of whom recently resigned.
Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, said she resigned for personal reasons.
“It had nothing to do with the BID board,” Kornak said. “I just don’t have time to dedicate to it right now.”
The business district is funded by property taxes paid by downtown property owners to promote downtown and organize special events.
The organization has been experiencing many changes in leadership since the April election, when Klein unseated Tom Hartz as mayor. Other board members who have resigned include Tessa August-Springer, Sean Payne, Jordan Innis and Sean Levitt.
Condos, who was elected board president this summer, said board includes six voting members, including himself, Tumas, Remke, Thompson, Roger Wolff and Dimitri Anagnos.
Alderwoman Shari Straube represents the City Council, but is not a voting member.
Condos said he would like to expand the board to include one more voting member. But he said he is pleased with the board’s current makeup.
“It’s a nice group of people right now,” he said.
Tumas has assisted the Business Improvement District with planning activities for its upcoming Oktoberfest event, scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.
“I’m excited about helping to boost and build the downtown area for our residents and people who visit,” she said.
Remke, whose brewery opened in July, said his goal is to become more familiar with the responsibilities of the Business Improvement District board and to help attract more people downtown.
“I just want to listen for awhile,” he said. “Other people on the board have been in Lake Geneva their whole lives. I don’t want to change things too radically, but if they want my opinion, I’ll give it.”
Thompson said she is looking forward to being a member of the board and assisting downtown businesses.
“It’s something I want to do to help the small businesses,” she said. “Small retail shops have been affected by online shopping and COVID. There’s some challenges we need to work on.”
Thompson said this is the first time she has served on any type of board.
“It’s a new experience for me,” she said. “I’ll do my best.”
