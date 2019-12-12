Twin Lakes coffee shop borrows from 'Friends'

“We raised the money in two and a half days,” Prestininzi said.

Prestininzi and Hill said they are planning to pay-it-forward. After the initial reservations are honored, they plan to donate proceeds from couch reservations to a different local charity each month.

It was immediately evident to Prestininzi and Hill when they moved to Twin Lakes last year from San Diego that the village needed a coffee shop.

They said they are overwhelmed by the response — partly fueled by the fact September 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the show.

“We are looking forward to meeting all the people we feel we already know,” Prestininzi said.

For now, the coffee shop door appropriately reads, “We were on a break.” When it opens in late January, Prestininzi said there will be plenty of “selfie” opportunities with plush versions of Marcel the monkey and Phoebe’s hairless cat, the Geller Cup (a troll on a piece of wood used as a trophy), and a replica of Gladys (an art piece made by Phoebe). They hired artist Lexi Lesko to help make the atmosphere, while not exact, as authentic as possible.

There will also be an autograph wall, trivia and open mic nights, and live, acoustic music.