Twin Lakes Friends Café holding wedding dress event Sunday; about 140 signed up so far

TWIN LAKES – The Cup O’ Joe Coffee House in Twin Lakes, known locally as the Friends Café, is holding a Friends Wedding Dress Drinking Day on Sunday, June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The coffee shop with an authentic, replica Central Perks couch held its grand opening on Feb. 20 last year.

For the Sunday event, the public is invited to come in wedding dresses to get photos on the couch, sip a cup of coffee, get a bite to eat and hang out with their favorite friends.

The wedding-themed event is inspired by several Friends episodes. In the very first episode Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, shows up at Central Perk coffee shop in a wedding dress, having just left her fiancé at the altar.

She runs into Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, who she knew from high school and the rest is history. There is also another episode later when Rachel, Monica and Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow, all end up in wedding dresses.

Cup O’ Joe co-owner Dena Prestininzi said the event is based on the wedding dress episode where they all end up in wedding dresses.

The coffee shop held the event last year and it was so popular people asked for it to come back again this year.