Twin Oaks homeless shelter staff stress need for new shelter, new location in Walworth County

Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless may finally get the chance to expand and upgrade their services, thanks to the 2022 proposed county budget.
Shelter staff say a new facility and location are long-time needs in their efforts to house and uplift community members experiencing homelessness.
Walworth County has proposed the allocation of $1.45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a new Twin Oaks shelter. According to County Administrator Mark Luberda, the $1.45 million would fund about half of the new shelter’s construction.
“This will have to happen somehow, someday,” Luberda said in his budget address. “With that much of a jump-start, Community Action believes they can find support to get the resources needed for a new facility.”
The Twin Oaks shelter operates out of a converted roadside motel built in the 1930s. In the late eighties, a concerned group of citizens began housing homeless individuals in the building’s twelve rooms. Twin Oaks’ parent organization, Community Action, Inc. (CAI) took over the site in 1992.
Since then, Twin Oaks has been Walworth County’s only 24/7 homeless shelter for families and individuals. The need has consistently outpaced the resources available, especially over the past couple of years as the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County has taken affordable rentals off the market.
After many years serving the county’s homeless population with limited capacity and resources, the Twin Oaks team is looking forward to the move.
Needed upgrades
Elizabeth Knapp-Spooner started as a Twin Oaks intern almost nine years ago. She soon became the case manager, then shelter manager, and now works as the community programs director overseeing the shelter.
“Since I’ve started it’s always been our dream to have a new facility,” she said.
The aging building presents constant maintenance challenges, Knapp-Spooner said, especially during changes of the seasons. These maintenance issues threaten the standards of safety and comfort that the Twin Oaks staff strives to offer.
After installing new water lines, the shelter made it through its first winter with no frozen pipes last year, Shelter Manager Jim Stahl said. But the structure still struggles to hold up against the cold. The motel was constructed without much insulation, Stahl said, which limits temperature control.
An outdated plumbing system and failing roofs also keep costs high and staff concerned for residents.
CAI Public Relations Manager Beth Tallon recalled the year Twin Oaks got central air installed, thanks to funding from generous donors. She said upgrades like this are important for the residents’ experience at the shelter.
Shelter visitors are already in a stressful situation, she said. During the program they participate in job readiness and mental health workshops, seek employment and meet regularly with a case manager — all while recovering from diverse traumatic experiences. Through it all, Twin Oaks residents are looking for a place to stay after their 60 days.
“So then on top of that, being in a room where it’s 90 degrees and humid — that just adds another layer of stress that our residents don’t need.”
Plans
Though they are still in the early planning stages, the Twin Oaks team is looking forward to operating out of a more functional facility. Free from such persistent maintenance problems, the shelter may be able to invest in additional services.
In his six years working at Twin Oaks, Stahl has long dreamed of a shelter that is fully accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Currently only one of the shelter’s 12 rooms is ADA-compliant, and getting to and from the community spaces is a challenge for folks with disabilities.
Stahl also envisions an emergency shelter where folks in immediate need could seek safety from elements until a more long-term solution was available.
“That would be top of the dream for me,” Stahl said.
Each member of the Twin Oaks team has high hopes for the new facility — “We could go on and on,” Stahl said. But first, their task is to narrow down possible locations.
The current shelter site is not ideal, Knapp-Spooner said. Transportation is an issue, particularly when it comes to residents’ job searches. Many residents even begin working during their 60 days.
“There are a lot of job opportunities, but if you don’t have transportation it’s a lot harder,” Knapp-Spooner said.
Along with a more centrally located site, Knapp-Spooner is hoping for a location big enough to house the shelter with some extra property. This way, Twin Oaks can continue to offer greenspace and a playground for the children of the many families that come through the shelter.
With over 100 households on the waitlist for one of just 12 rooms, the thought of a larger and more efficient facility is a dream and a relief for the Twin Oaks team — and it can’t come soon enough. They will discuss locations and upgrades in the coming months, with the goal of continuing the current site’s operation up until the new one opens.
The shelter fully opened up donations again in July after a pause to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cleaning products, hygiene items and new pillows and bedding remain at the top of their wish list. High priority items include toilet paper, laundry detergent pods, disinfectant wipes and gas cards.
Donation guidelines can be found on the Twin Oaks website, and the shelter’s latest needs are updated on their Facebook page. Supporters should call ahead at 262-882-3662 to schedule a donation.