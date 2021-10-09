Twin Oaks homeless shelter staff stress need for new shelter, new location in Walworth County

Each member of the Twin Oaks team has high hopes for the new facility — “We could go on and on,” Stahl said. But first, their task is to narrow down possible locations.

The current shelter site is not ideal, Knapp-Spooner said. Transportation is an issue, particularly when it comes to residents’ job searches. Many residents even begin working during their 60 days.

“There are a lot of job opportunities, but if you don’t have transportation it’s a lot harder,” Knapp-Spooner said.

Along with a more centrally located site, Knapp-Spooner is hoping for a location big enough to house the shelter with some extra property. This way, Twin Oaks can continue to offer greenspace and a playground for the children of the many families that come through the shelter.

With over 100 households on the waitlist for one of just 12 rooms, the thought of a larger and more efficient facility is a dream and a relief for the Twin Oaks team — and it can’t come soon enough. They will discuss locations and upgrades in the coming months, with the goal of continuing the current site’s operation up until the new one opens.