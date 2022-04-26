Two area fires over the weekend; 5 displaced in Lake Geneva fire on North Street

Emergency crews responded to two fires that occurred in the Lake Geneva area this past weekend.

Representatives from the Town of Lyons Fire Department responded to a house fire that occurred about 5:56 p.m., April 24 in the 1400 block of Park Street in the Town of Lyons.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke and flames coming from the rear of a mobile home, according to a press release that was posted on the department's Facebook page.

The Lyons Fire Command requested mutual aid for other local fire departments to respond. The fire was eventually extinguished, according to the press release.

The fire began in the home's mechanical room, but a cause was not determined as of April 26. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the press release.

Another fire occurred about 8:02 p.m., April 23 in the 1000 block of North Street in the City of Lake Geneva.

When firefighters from the Lake Geneva Fire Department arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the second floor and the eaves of the building. The fire was located in the second-floor walls and attic space, according to a press release.

The fire department called for mutual aid to receive assistance from other area fire departments, with about 40 firefighters responding to the scene.

Five residents were displaced because of the fire, because there were no reported injuries, the press release said. The building had significant damage from fire, smoke and water.

Crews completed their work at midnight. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of April 26.

"On duty shift personnel were in quarters at the time of the call, and the fire was only a couple of blocks away from the station," Captain Ryan Derrick, incident commander for the Lake Geneva Fire Department, said in the press release. "This enabled us to make a quick response. The work of all fire personnel limited the damage to the building. This fire as a reminder to having working smoke detectors at all times, as well as an evacuation plan for every home."