Two arrested for vandalizing Driehaus Fountain, breaking statue

The angel statue that typically sits atop the Driehaus Family Fountain is in need of some tender, loving care — once again — and two 20-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the vandalism.

The statue has been damaged and broken off the fountain, located in front of the Riviera, for the second time in about a year.

Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said an officer noticed two suspects near the fountain and vandalizing the statue around 12:02 a.m., June 5.

"Our officer saw one individual hanging from the statue and another one in the fountain with him," Gritzner said. "The officer actually witnessed him break it. As the officer tried to take him into custody, he resisted so he was arrested eventually."

Gritzner said, as a result of the incident, charges of criminal damage to property, resisting and obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office against Todd Stewart, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The other suspect, Evan Waller, 20, of Palantine, Illinois, has been cited for criminal damage to property and underage consumption of alcohol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}