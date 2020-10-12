Two Badger students in national scholarship semifinals

“Badger was great about reminding us when and how to sign up for the PSAT,” said Adams.

He said the practice ACT questions in AP English Language helped him to prepare for having to answer questions with very limited time. “Shout out to Mrs. Shotliff,” he said. “She gave us some great tips and access to study resources and practice tests.”

Adams hopes to study linguistics at the University of Chicago or UW-Madison after graduation.

Both students are known at Badger for their character and involvement. “Joe has been involved with Yerkes Observatory for many years and continues with Geneva Lakes Astrophysics and STEAM where he is an intern currently,” said Steve Deering, Badger High School counselor. “Joe designed the sensors that monitor light pollution throughout the area as part of the LENS program. He was also a collaborator on the IDATA project that helped visually impaired individuals experience astronomy.”

Adams transferred to Badger sophomore year and has been an outstanding student. According to his counselor, Adam Rosencrans, “He has excelled in the classroom, challenging himself with AP and Honors classes and doing very well in them. Jack is also a very respectful, kind and intelligent young man. I’ve enjoyed all of my interactions with him, as he comes to meetings prepared and willing to learn, he isn’t afraid to advocate for himself or afraid to ask questions when needed.”