Two Badger students in national scholarship semifinals

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has recognized Badger High School students Jack E. Adams and Joseph E. Murphy as semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are among approximately 16,000 seniors announced by officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation as semifinalists this year.
The Badger seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semifinalist are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Murphy, who has taken a total of 20 Advanced Placement (AP) and honors courses, credits the classes he’s taken at Badger as the key to his success on the Preliminary SAT, the pre-college placement exam on which the NMSC is based.
Support Local Journalism
“When preparing for the PSAT, nothing helped me more than the challenging courses I had available to me,” said Murphy. “After years of difficult work, it became much easier to think on my feet with the questions thrown at me on the PSAT.”
“Badger was great about reminding us when and how to sign up for the PSAT,” said Adams.
He said the practice ACT questions in AP English Language helped him to prepare for having to answer questions with very limited time. “Shout out to Mrs. Shotliff,” he said. “She gave us some great tips and access to study resources and practice tests.”
Adams hopes to study linguistics at the University of Chicago or UW-Madison after graduation.
Both students are known at Badger for their character and involvement. “Joe has been involved with Yerkes Observatory for many years and continues with Geneva Lakes Astrophysics and STEAM where he is an intern currently,” said Steve Deering, Badger High School counselor. “Joe designed the sensors that monitor light pollution throughout the area as part of the LENS program. He was also a collaborator on the IDATA project that helped visually impaired individuals experience astronomy.”
Adams transferred to Badger sophomore year and has been an outstanding student. According to his counselor, Adam Rosencrans, “He has excelled in the classroom, challenging himself with AP and Honors classes and doing very well in them. Jack is also a very respectful, kind and intelligent young man. I’ve enjoyed all of my interactions with him, as he comes to meetings prepared and willing to learn, he isn’t afraid to advocate for himself or afraid to ask questions when needed.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.