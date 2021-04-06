Two East Troy school district referendums both fail

Two East Troy Community School District referendums both failed on Tuesday during the spring election.
The first referendum question was to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit during the next five school years to help pay for operational expenses and to maintain existing programs and staffs.
If approved, the district would be able to exceed its revenue limit by $800,000 during the 2021-2022 school year; $1.4 million for the 2022-2023 school year; $1.6 million during the 2023-2024 school year; $1.9 million for the 2024-2025 school year; and $2.3 million during the 2025-2026 school year.
The referendum question read:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $800,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $2,300,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain existing programs and staffing?”
That question failed with 2,065 no votes to 1,763 yes votes.
The school district also placed an $8 million referendum question on the ballot to help pay for various school improvement projects.
The referendum question read:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue, pursuant to Chapter 67 of Wisconsin statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building systems and infrastructure improvements, including roof and window replacement, site improvements, lighting upgrades, and HVAC, boiler and control replacement and improvements; remodeling at East Troy Middle School; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
That question failed with 1,960 no votes to 1,872 yes votes.
