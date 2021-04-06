Two EMS referendums: Delavan's and Geneva's both pass

Two Walworth County municipalities, the Town of Geneva and Town of Delavan, had EMS referendums on their ballots on Tuesday and both passed.

The Town of Geneva referendum passed with 519 yes votes to 356 no votes.

The Town of Delavan referendum passed with 600 yes votes to 462 no votes.

Town of Geneva

The Town of Geneva referendum will allow the town to increase its property tax levy to help provide additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical service workers for the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.

The referendum question read:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Geneva for the tax to be imposed for the fiscal year, 2021, is limited to 1.21%, which results in a levy of $2,134,993. Shall the Town of Geneva be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the fiscal year 2021 for the purpose of enhance fire and emergency medical services by a total of 12.43%, which results in a levy of $2,400,340, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $265,347 for each fiscal year going forward?”

