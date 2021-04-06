Two EMS referendums: Delavan's and Geneva's both pass

Two Walworth County municipalities, the Town of Geneva and Town of Delavan, had EMS referendums on their ballots on Tuesday and both passed.
The Town of Geneva referendum passed with 519 yes votes to 356 no votes.
The Town of Delavan referendum passed with 600 yes votes to 462 no votes.
Town of Geneva
The Town of Geneva referendum will allow the town to increase its property tax levy to help provide additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical service workers for the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.
The referendum question read:
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Geneva for the tax to be imposed for the fiscal year, 2021, is limited to 1.21%, which results in a levy of $2,134,993. Shall the Town of Geneva be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the fiscal year 2021 for the purpose of enhance fire and emergency medical services by a total of 12.43%, which results in a levy of $2,400,340, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $265,347 for each fiscal year going forward?”
The owner of a $100,000 home is estimated to pay about $29.40 more a year in property taxes, and the owner of a $200,000 home is estimated to pay about $58.80 more a year in property taxes.
The town placed a similar referendum question on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election, but it failed.
Town of Delavan
The Town of Delavan referendum will allow the town to increase its property tax levy to hire six full-time emergency medical service workers to help out the volunteer force, which has greatly reduced in recent years.
The referendum question read:
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delavan for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to a percentage which is estimated to be 1/2%, resulting in an estimated levy $3,539,533. Shall the Town of Delavan be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, and on an ongoing basis, for maintaining six additional fire/EMS personnel for associated equipment, by a total of $498,589, which results in an estimated levy of $4,038,122 for 2022?”
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF