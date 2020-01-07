Two honored for valor in Genoa City apartment fire

GENOA CITY — Two heroes from a weekend fire at Pebblebrook Apartments are being honored for their efforts to prevent casualties in the destructive blaze.
Police officer Kimberly Goldworthy and civilian Zach McCormack will receive awards of valor Thursday from Police Chief Joseph Balog, who says both helped to evacuate the burning building.
Balog said both Goldworthy and McCormack fought the blaze with fire extinguishers and then knocked on doors to alert and evacuate residents.
"A lot of people witnessed a lot of bravery that day," Balog said. "And I want to make sure the rest of the community is aware of it."
Both awards of valor will be given out Thursday night during a Genoa City Village Board meeting.
The fire that broke out Sunday morning at Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., caused minor injuries to one resident and one firefighter, and it displaced eight families whose apartments were destroyed.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Goldworthy was one of the first emergency responders on the scene, and McCormack was visiting a family member at a nearby apartment when he heard cries for help from a victim in a wheelchair.
Balog said he used police body camera footage from the scene to verify the actions of the two heroes being honored.
Referring to Goldworthy, he said: "She ran through the building with the citizen knocking on the doors to advise everybody to pay attention to the fire alarms and evacuate the building."
The chief said he will show excerpts of the body camera footage during Thursday's award ceremony.