Two honored for valor in Genoa City apartment fire

GENOA CITY — Two heroes from a weekend fire at Pebblebrook Apartments are being honored for their efforts to prevent casualties in the destructive blaze.

Police officer Kimberly Goldworthy and civilian Zach McCormack will receive awards of valor Thursday from Police Chief Joseph Balog, who says both helped to evacuate the burning building.

Balog said both Goldworthy and McCormack fought the blaze with fire extinguishers and then knocked on doors to alert and evacuate residents.

"A lot of people witnessed a lot of bravery that day," Balog said. "And I want to make sure the rest of the community is aware of it."

Both awards of valor will be given out Thursday night during a Genoa City Village Board meeting.

The fire that broke out Sunday morning at Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., caused minor injuries to one resident and one firefighter, and it displaced eight families whose apartments were destroyed.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.