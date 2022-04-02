Two incumbents face challenge during Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School Board race

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board.

Incumbents Linda Bailey Boilini and Chad Bittner are being challenged by Steve Bartos during the April 5 spring election. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to the school board.

Boilini worked as a teacher for about 36 years and taught at Denison Junior High School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Woods Elementary School and George Williams College.

Bittner is co-owner of the Next Door Pub and is a member of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Board and Geneva Lakes YMCA Board.

Bartos works as an automation engineering manager and serves as an engineering mentor for college interns, first robotics mentor and YMCA volunteer youth basketball coach.

The candidates answered questions submitted to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Below are their responses:

Name: Linda Bailey Boilini

Occupation: Joint No. 1 Lake Geneva School Board member and Downtown Property Management, co-owner

Address: Wilderland Subdivision in Lake Geneva

Community involvement: President of Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library, member of Geneva Lake Museum, member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Friend of United Church of Christ Congregational Church and BID member for downtown Lake Geneva

Previous elected service: Joint No. 1 Lake Geneva Schools Board clerk for five years

Why do you want to be a member of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board? Being in education is in my heart. I have been in education since 1975 in the Lake Geneva area. After being a classroom teacher for 36 years at Denison Jr. High School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Woods School and George Williams College, I also supervised graduate students in education at George Williams. Substitute teaching in all of our schools has also assisted my learning curve.

My experiences bring an additional perspective to our board currently. A perspective that brings hand-on learning and an understanding of the day-to- day operations of all segments of our school district. Our schools and education are changing quickly and we need to be prepared to do so. I can assist in bring our changing educational strategies to our schools.

What do you think are some of the issues that are currently affecting the school district? Our school district has a strategic plan where goals are set for a time span up to four years. Each board meeting, those goals are discussed to see how we are meeting those goals. I look at the plan as growth each month for the district.

What do you think makes you a quality candidate for the school board? A quality candidate for the school board must possess effective communication skills, hear all sides of a situation, be fair, be an individual yet work as a group when needed, understand the school system and not have your own personal agenda that makes a negative impact.

I have a speech and English degree in education which allows me to have not only taught over 4,000 students, but to also learn what our community needs in today’s society to be a good solid candidate. Children are our precious commodity and we need to raise them in a well-supported school family being educators, families and community. Let’s do this together.

Name: Chad Bittner

Occupation: Restaurant owner and operator

Address: 919 Platt Ave.

Community involvement: I have been involved in many community engagements throughout my tenure as a Lake Geneva resident. This includes the Lake Geneva Jaycees, the Geneva Lakes YMCA, Lake Geneva Alzheimer’s Walk and numerous community based fundraising events.

Previous elected experience: Board of Directors Lake Geneva Jaycees (14 terms), Board of Directors Venetian Festival (13 terms), Board of Directors Geneva Lakes Family YMCA (2010-Current).

Why do you want to be a member of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board? As a citizen, we are tasked with giving back to our community in some way, shape, or form.

I would like to continue to provide my community with leadership skills that will further the growth of our children, supply our teachers and administrators with the tools they need to complete these tasks, and to assist in creating policy that fosters the ideals that EVERY student deserves equal opportunity.

What do you think are some of the issues that are currently affecting the school district? As we have had to pivot significantly over the past two years, we are seeing that there is an increased need to identify the students that are behind, and the ones who socially/emotionally need extra assistance. I believe that with great teachers and administrators, we can propel forward with exceeding our goals.

What do you think makes you a quality candidate for the school board? I have a vested interest with not only being a taxpayer, but a business owner, and father of a current student. I am one of five generations to have lived here in Lake Geneva, and my goal, as a citizen, taxpayer, business owner, and parent, has always been, and will continue to be, taking care of our citizens first. I am running for the right reason, to help implement policies that provide a great education/experience for all students.

Name: Steven Bartos

Occupation: Automation engineering manager

Address: 520 Ridgeview Court in Lake Geneva

Community involvement: Engineering mentor for college interns, First robotics mentor, YMCA volunteer youth Basketball

Previous elected experience: none.

Why do you want to be a member of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board? As a father, I feel education and knowledge increases life path choices. My goal is to inspire youth to make life goal decisions in good and difficult times that lead them to their aspirations.

What do you think are some of the issues that are currently affecting the school district? The district faces the constant changing environment and ability to adapt quickly to ensure stability and safety. Just look at the recent history with health concerns and rising cost. Often these have a greater effect on the young student’s environment than many think. Opening doors for the students to grow is important for their growth and opportunities.

What do you think makes you a quality candidate for the school board? I have been to many school board meetings. As a member, tough debates are needed to pave the path forward.

