Two Lake Geneva landmarks to get a new look

Soon, a few landmark buildings in Downtown Lake Geneva could be getting a new look.

Popeye’s on Wrigley Drive is one and the Keefe building on Main is the other.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a downtown design review proposal, April 18, to allow the exterior of the restaurant, 811 Wrigley Drive, to be repainted.

The plan includes repainting the exterior siding from white to a dark navy blue, “hale navy blue,” color and repainting the window trims from light blue to “chantilily lace,” which is described as a bright white color.

“We would reverse the colors and make the building darker blue and make the frames on the windows the ‘chantilily lace,” Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, said.

Anagnos said he feels the new color scheme will match well with the downtown area.

“It’s time to repaint the restaurant, again,” Anagnos said. “We came up with some colors we think will match really well for down by the lake.”

The repainting project will not include any other renovations to the building.

Last year, the plan commission approved to allow large umbrellas to be installed to the outdoor dining area of the restaurant during the spring and summer months to help reduce the amount of sunlight affecting customers.

Anagnos said he feels the new painting work will help improve the appearance of the building.

“I think it will look nice with the brass lights and with the new umbrellas we got,” Anagnos said. “Every year, we just want to keep getting better.”

The plan commission members also unanimously approved to allow new signs to be installed to the exterior of the Keefe Real Estate building, 703 W. Main St.

Company officials plan to replace the current “Keefe Real Estate” signs with “Compass” signs to reflect Keefe Real Estate’s recent partnership with real estate technology company, Compass.

Keefe Real Estate President and CEO Tom Keefe announced in November 2021 that the company would be forming a partnership with Compass.

The real estate company will continue to maintain its current leadership team, agents, staff and existing offices, but use Compass’ resources and technology as a result of the partnership.

