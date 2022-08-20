Two local brothers ride their bicycles to Washington D.C. to help out local charity

Two local brothers ages 75 and 66 recently rode their bicycles to Washington D.C. to help raise money for a local charity.

Michael Duesterbeck, 75, of Elkhorn and Daniel Duesterbeck, 66, of Janesville, rode their bikes from Milwaukee to Washington D.C., July 11 to July 28 to help raise money for the “Time is Now to Help” organization.

“Time is Now to Help” is a nonprofit organization that provides funding to people who are experiencing difficult financial situations. Sal Dimiceli, president of the organization, publishes a column in the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Daniel Duesterbeck said he reads Dimiceli’s column regularly and thought it would be a good organization to help fund.

“The need is definitely there,” Daniel said. “So we want to address the need.”

The brothers raised money through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/WhereisDanD, which includes information about the bike ride, the “Time is Now to Help” charity and a GoFundMe link for people to donate money. Daniel said he is not certain how much has been raised, so far.

Daniel said preparing for the ride was not too difficult, because he and his brother ride their bicycles on a regular basis.

“If you get use to riding every day, you’re body gets use to that,” Daniel said. “Speaking for myself personally, I usually ride somewhere between 25 to 30 miles every day. It kind of preps you and prepares you.”

The sites and people along the trailDaniel and Michael rode their bicycles about 60 miles a day throughout the trip. They were able to track their route by using Google maps.

“We added incentives if we went a little further, maybe staying in a motel instead of camping,” Daniel said.

During the trip, the brothers rode through areas of Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and along the Great Allegheny Passage, which runs through Maryland and Pennsylvania, and the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Towpath.

Michael said the towpath was used to pull ships in and out of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal during the early 1900s.

“There’s a series of locks. They’re not in working order, but they’ve installed signs in front of them saying what that particular lock was used for and old pictures,” Michael said. “Actually, the whole way was very historic, and they did a good job explaining and bringing a lot of that to life.”

Michael said he also enjoyed the view throughout the route. He said they mostly biked along rural areas between small towns.

“The scenery was gorgeous,” Michael said. “Many times we were 30 minutes between towns, so it wasn’t like we could pull over at a Kwik Trip and get coffee in the morning.”

Daniel said he also enjoyed interacting with the people that they met along the route.

“You think you’re going to go on this ride and see all these neat spots, but what it boils down to is the people you meet along the route,” Daniel said. “That’s what makes it memorable.”

Michael said several people would ask questions about their bike ride when they noticed the amount of gear they were hauling.

“They look at the gear you have, and they know you’re not just going around the corner,” Michael said. “We were packed pretty heavy. You had to carry everything with you. Water wasn’t a problem. We didn’t bring food to cook, but we always had access to small town.”

The comforts of homeThroughout the trip, the brothers stayed at campsites, motels and “warm showers,” which are lodging facilities hosted by other bicyclists.

“People open their homes to bike riders to come and stay with them. They will put you up and they will give you a hot meal, shower, a place to stay and do your laundry,” Daniel said. “Each of the warm shower hosts we stayed at were phenomenal. It’s completely total strangers opening their home to you, and the experiences were awesome.”

Challenges during the rideMichael said they did face some challenges during the bike ride including hilly areas, stormy weather and hot temperatures. Michael said there were some days when there were 100-plus-degree temperatures.

“To beat the heat, we wanted to get some miles under our belts early,” Michael said. “We were both eager to get up early in the morning and be on the road.”

After the bike rideMichael and Daniel returned home July 28. Michael said he feels a sense of accomplishment completing the ride at their ages.

“Being 75 and 66 is an accomplishment in itself, but we had a wonderful time together,” Michael said. “We’re brothers. He’s a little stronger rider than I am, but he waited for me until I was up the next hill.”

Daniel said he is not certain if he is ready to go on another long-distance bike ride in the near future.

“Once we get healed up and back to normal, maybe,” Daniel said. “This one took a little bit out of us.”

Michael said he would be willing to go on another multi-state bicycle ride again.

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” Daniel said. “It’s something you have to plan for. The trip itself was almost academic to the people you meet along the way. The planning was the big thing. He did all the planning, but it all came together.”

Since returning home, the brothers have opened their homes as “warm showers” facilities to other bicyclists.

“People can come and stay at our house. Mike has signed up and I have signed up, and I’ve already had a couple of different people stay at my house,” Daniel said. “It’s like having an exchange student come and spend the weekend at your house.”

Daniel works as a salesperson for the Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company in Elkhorn, assisting with getting the brewery’s products into local stores and restaurants. He said he is a third cousin of the brewery’s owners.

“I visit different places and promote Duesterbeck,” Daniel said.

Michael works a bartender at Boxed & Burlap in Williams Bay during weddings and other events.

Avid bike ridersDaniel said he and his brother have been interesting in bike riding since their youth. He said he rides his bike almost every day and usually enjoys riding along areas of the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.

“As we’ve gotten older and retired or semi-retired, we’ve gotten the ability to ride more,” Daniel said. “That’s just my part of my day, getting up and going on a 25-mile bike ride.”

Michael said there are many areas in Wisconsin for people to ride their bikes. He said bike riding is becoming a more popular activity.

“You get into Milwaukee, even Madison, it’s a very bike-friendly area,” Michael said. “With gas prices and people’s concentration on health today, bike riding is a diversion,” Michael said. “It’s a big, huge thing. The whole thing is about getting out and getting sunshine and getting fresh air.”

Daniel said people can still donate funding to the “Time is Now to Help” organization by visiting, www.facebook.com/WhereisDanD.

“If people enjoyed following us in our day-to-day activities, they could still contribute to the charity,” Daniel said.