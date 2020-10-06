Two more coronavirus cases reported at Walworth Elementary School

WALWORTH — Walworth Elementary School has reported two more cases of coronavirus on campus, adding to one case reported Sept. 23.

The two new cases were announced Oct. 2 on the school's Facebook page without specifying whether they involve students or staff. The first reported case was not specific, either.

In a letter signed by Principal Phill Klamm and school nurse Katie Smith, officials said students who came into contact with an infected person would receive an additional letter with information on monitoring symptoms and testing.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department is assisting the school.

School officials urged people to remain home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, wear face masks and watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

Walworth Elementary, located at 121 Beloit St., has more than 400 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

