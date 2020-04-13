Two more deaths announced in Walworth County from coronavirus

Walworth County has reported its first three deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of local cases of the virus surges to 45.
County health officials described the first deceased patient as a person in his or her 80s, and also said all three fatalities involved older adults with underlying medical conditions.
“We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of those we recently lost," said Erica Bergstrom, the county's public health officer. "We must continue to work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The first death was announced April 12 and two more were announced April 13.
Elizabeth Aldred, the county's health and human services director, announced the first death on Easter Sunday with “great sadness."
“This is a sad day for Walworth County," Aldred said. "Our entire community feels the weight of this loss.”
No other information was released about the identity or location of the three deceased patients.
The county has announced the total number of confirmed coroanvirus cases has jumped to 45 in Walworth County.
Between April 5 and April 13, the number of cases more than doubled, from 20 to 45.
On April 13, the county announced the eight newest cases, while also reporting that 16 patients had fully recovered from their symptoms and six others were currently hospitalized.
Officials said they continue to monitor the spread of the disease and to implement practices to reduce transmission.
“We know that many Walworth County residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves and their loved ones. This is a rapidly evolving public health event that we are taking very seriously,” Aldred said.
She added: “This is a time to remind everyone of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
Noting the surge in cases from 20 to 45, officials said the increase was due partly to an increase in private laboratories receiving authorization to test patients for the virus, also known as COVID-19.
This provides physicians opportunities to test people who are not severely ill.
Delays in testing data have also skewed Walworth County’s numbers, officials said. Test results being reported to the county, in some cases, have been more than a week old.
Still, the county health department said the surge has not overwhelmed available health care resources.
“Our health care systems are strong and our health care workers are doing phenomenal work,” Bergstrom said. “We are hopeful because we are seeing people recover, including some who have been hospitalized.”
While the division of public health in county health and human services was not publicly releasing the location of the deaths or confirmed cases, officials said that information was being shared with "dispatch centers."
“The virus is widespread throughout our communities,” Bergstrom said. “If you have been in close contact with a confirmed case, you will be notified. Please continue to adhere to physical distancing practices to control the spread of the infection.”
To reduce the risk of getting sick, the county public health division advises everyone to follow these simple steps: follow the "Safer At Home" order; frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your face; and stay home when sick.
If you feel sick, stay at home until you are fever-free for three days without fever-reducing medication, until you have significant improvement in symptoms, and until seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
Lake Geneva Public Libary
Geneva Theater
Fat Cat's tavern
Oakfire restaurant
Fancy Fair Mall
Torcaso's Shoe Repair
Frank's Original hot dogs
Jasmine Salon & Spa
U.S. Post Office
Bangles and Bags
Starbucks
Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion
Clear Water Outdoor
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Allison Wonderland
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Sabai Sabai restaurant
Delaney Street Mercantile
Horticultural Hall
Heart & Sol Cafe
Landmark Center
Cold Stone Creamery
Lake Geneva Harley-Davidson
Wisconsin Precious Metals Refining Service
Lake-Aire Restaurant
Yogeeze Frozen Yogurt
Geneva Gifts
Lake Geneva Opticians
Popeye's on Lake Geneva
Bangles and Bags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.