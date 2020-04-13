Two more deaths announced in Walworth County from coronavirus

Officials said they continue to monitor the spread of the disease and to implement practices to reduce transmission.

“We know that many Walworth County residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves and their loved ones. This is a rapidly evolving public health event that we are taking very seriously,” Aldred said.

She added: “This is a time to remind everyone of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

Noting the surge in cases from 20 to 45, officials said the increase was due partly to an increase in private laboratories receiving authorization to test patients for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

This provides physicians opportunities to test people who are not severely ill.

Delays in testing data have also skewed Walworth County’s numbers, officials said. Test results being reported to the county, in some cases, have been more than a week old.

Still, the county health department said the surge has not overwhelmed available health care resources.