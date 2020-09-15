Two more Lake Geneva students test positive for coronavirus

Gottinger said two infected students were at Badger High School and two at Lake Geneva Middle School. All will remain home for two weeks and until they are symptom-free.

At least six other students also have been quarantined because they had close contact with one of the infected students. Close contact is defined as coming within six feet for a combined 15 minutes within one day.

Of the Lake Geneva cases, two were reported today — one at Badger, one at the middle school.

Elkhorn School Superintendent Jason Tadlock earlier said two students had tested positive at Elkhorn High School.

Tadlock said both students will remain in isolation for 10 days.

Another 25 students in Elkhorn have been ordered to stay home for 14 days and quarantine because they were found to have been in close contact with one of the infected students.

Walworth County has reported 2,003 coronavirus cases countywide, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time. The county reached 1,500 cases on Aug. 17, after hitting 1,000 cases on July 24.

Reporters Dennis Hines and Connor Carynski contributed to this report.

