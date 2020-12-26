Two new businesses proposed for Lake Geneva, one dog boarder one permanent makeup service

"One of the aspects of the permit is that it doesn't cause adverse affects to adjoining properties, and we really don't know that until they prove themselves as responsible owners and operators," Krajovic said.

Moll said fencing would be installed around the back of the property and the dogs would be supervised by a staff members when they are outside.

She said only one boarded dog would be allowed outside with a staff member at a time, and the dogs that are a part of the daycare program would be let out in groups of three or four with a staff member overseeing them.

"The dogs will not have access to the outdoors unless they're leashed and walking with one of the employees at night," Moll said. "The only time the animals would have free roam outside is during the normal business day."

Building Inspector Fred Walling said the dog boarding facility would be located about 500 feet away from the nearest residential area, and there is a wooded area between the proposed dog boarding facility and the residential homes.

"It's fairly wooded over there, between this and those homes," Walling said.

Moll said the facility also would be staffed and supervised 24 hours a day.