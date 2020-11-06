Two schools shut down in Williams Bay because of coronavirus

WILLIAMS BAY — The coronavirus pandemic has closed both Williams Bay Elementary School and Williams Bay Middle School, after two people were infected and other students and teachers were exposed.
Both schools operate under one roof along with Williams Bay High School, but each school operates in a separate area of the building. Williams Bay High School remains open.
In a letter to parents, school district administrator Bill White said the closures were ordered after 15 teachers and two entire classrooms of students were required to quarantine after being exposed. White has not specified whether the two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus — one in the elementary school and one in the middle school — involved students or employees.
White today said safety measures to prevent spreading the contagious respiratory virus have been largely effective on campus, but that little can be done to prevent students from contracting the virus outside and bringing it into the school.
The other students and staff were ordered to quarantine at home because they had close personal contact with one of the infected people, meaning they were exposed to the coronavirus.
Both schools closed starting Tuesday and are scheduled to reopen Nov. 16.
White said the district decided to close the schools not because there were a large number of positive COVID-19 cases, but because staff quarantines made it difficult to operate normally.
"We lost basically 15 staff members to close contact and that put us in a situation where it would be difficult to cover the classrooms," White said. "We thought it was appropriate to go ahead and shut it down for two weeks.”
The temporary closure is the third of its kind in the Lake Geneva region, following similar actions at Reek Elementary in the town of Linn and Sharon Community School in Sharon, both of which are scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
Williams Bay school officials consulted with the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department before deciding to close the two schools.
Williams Bay Elementary School serves about 330 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and the middle school serves about 165 students in sixth through eighth grade.
White said classes are continuing with students online via computers at home, and even teachers quarantined at home are continuing to work from home.
