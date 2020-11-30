Two vehicles with keys inside stolen in Fontana on Geneva Lake

FONTANA — Two vehicles were stolen as well as valuables from other vehicles in Fontana on Sunday, Nov. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The department issued a public press release Nov. 30 detailing the theft of the two motor vehicles. No description of the vehicles was given.

The announcement stated the two stolen vehicles were unlocked and outside with keys left in them. The other vehicles which had valuable items taken from them were also left outside and unlocked, according to the press release.

Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates said he is unable to share much about the ongoing investigation but that the department will be following up on some leads it had regarding the thefts.

Cates said the geographic proximity of the thefts and time-span during which they all occurred leads him to believe they are all related.

The police chief said a black Chrysler 300 was reported missing within the Country Club Estates neighborhood and a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was reported missing from within the Abbey Ridge Condo Association.

Cates said as of Nov. 30, neither of the stolen vehicles had been recovered.