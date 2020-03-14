Two-year project on I-43 scheduled to begin this month

If you travel I-43 through Walworth County, get ready for orange barrels and detours.
State construction crews are preparing to launch a two-year project that will affect travel along 16 miles of I-43 between U.S. 12 in Elkhorn and the Rock County line.
The state says the $25 million project will involve pavement restoration, concrete overlays and bridge repairs.
Crews from contractor Rock Road Companies Inc. are scheduled to begin work March 16, continuing all summer and then returning next year for another season of work.
Officials say I-43 will not be closed, but motorists are likely to experience lane closures and detours on some ramps or bridge overpasses.
“They can expect some disruption,” Walworth County public works director Richard Hough said.
Some details of the project have not yet been released, including whether crews will be working east to west or vice versa.
Elkhorn City Administrator Jim Heilman said he expects more disruption in the Elkhorn area during the 2021 construction season.
For example, at the spot were I-43 passes over state Highway 67, Heilman said bridge repairs will require the closure of Highway 67, which will also impact motorists heading south toward Lake Geneva.
Heilman said he agrees that the construction work is needed.
“Anytime we have closures, we don’t like them,” he said. “But they’re a necessary evil.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the two-year project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Rock Road Companies Inc., based in Janesville, has been awarded the job at a projected cost of $25.5 million. Company officials declined to comment.
Motorists on I-43 will encounter single lane closures in each direction, limited to four miles in length. There will be some ramp closures and crossroad closures, although those details have not been released.
The project includes bridge deck replacements at U.S. 12, state Highway 67 and County Road X.
Delavan public works director Mark Wendorff said the ramp closures at County Road X will affect motorists in a residential area, as well as a couple of schools.
Wendorff, however, said most motorists should be able to find alternative routes fairly easily. The detours might cause heavier traffic on other routes in the city, he said.
“I don’t think we’re going to see a large impact,” he said.