Two years later, private foundation gets the keys to Yerkes

The foundation is seeking permits from Williams Bay village officials to begin restoring the property and getting it ready to resume public visitations.

Chuck Ebeling, another member of the foundation, said getting ownership of the property is a key step, but that much work remains for the foundation to prepare the property and get moved in.

Of the May 1 ownership transfer, Ebeling said: “It’s another step forward, but, of course, it’s an important one.”

Although the foundation has been gifted the property as planned, plans to reopen the observatory to the public this summer have been delayed due to closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Village permit approval has been slowed because village government meetings have been canceled because of the virus.

Colman said while some monetary donations have already come into the group, the virus is slowing fundraising efforts, too. Without enough funding on hand, work cannot proceed as planned on restoration work on the observatory.

“We all want something amazing,” she said, “but right now, I can’t even shake hands with the builders.”