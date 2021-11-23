Uncovering indigenous roots: Williams Bay Women's Civic League hosts history club presentation

As Thanksgiving approaches, Williams Bay community members are taking care to honor the village’s original residents.

On Tuesday evening, Nov. 7, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League hosted a presentation by the Williams Bay High School History Club at the Lions Field House. Eight students from the club came to share what they have learned about the first residents of Williams Bay — the Potawatomi people.

Mary Umans, president of the women’s civic league, first encountered the history club at the Williams Bay Fine Art and Craft Fest hosted at Edgewater Park in July. She was drawn to the club’s table, where they had some of their research on display.

In this season of gratitude, and during Native American Heritage Month, Umans said now is an important time to reflect on local history.

“We are grateful to be here on the shores of beautiful Geneva Lake, with the wonderful environment around us,” she said.

The history club’s presentation was entitled “Paradise Lost.”

One by one, students stepped forward to speak. The eight speakers were representing their club of over 80 members, now the largest extracurricular group at Williams Bay High School. The history club students are advised by study hall supervisor and local historian Deb Soplanda.

About a year ago, the history club set out to get a .2 acre lot located along Elm Street recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a burial ground, said Aaron Robertson, chair of the Ancient Burial Ground Committee. Recognition of the property would prevent the land from being broken for development or utility work.

During their efforts to get the burial ground recognized, Robertson said the club reached out to the Forest County Potawatomi people, the current owners of the burial ground property.

The history club was asked to compile research on the Potawatomi residents of Williams Bay and the greater Geneva Lake area, Robertson said.

“Our committee has embarked on a journey that has opened our eyes to the truth and tragedy that has become the legacy of our tribe,” he said.

Journey to Geneva Lake

The story of the Potawatomi people begins in New York State in the 1600s. There, the Potawatomi lived with their brother tribes, the Ojibwa and Odawa, said history club vice president Zach Beinetti.

The Potawatomi, Ojibwa and Odawa went their separate ways, Beinetti said, the Potawatomi settling along the shores of Lake Michigan from Green Bay to Chicago.

“Our tribe — the tribe of the last known chief, Chief Big Foot — moved inland and they traveled to the shores of what is now Geneva Lake,” Beinetti said.

The students described a Williams Bay under the care of the Potawatomi. Herds of deer and elk lived where Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy is today, they said. Where Barrett Memorial Library now stands, fields of corn, beans and squash grew in abundance, extending westward past where Frost Park is today.

The women of the tribe tended to the crops, travelling the shore path from the main village in Fontana to Williams Bay. They would live in wigwams, domed dwellings made of bark and belts, for weeks at a time. Permanent homes were erected in Chief Big Foot’s village in Fontana.

These collections of wigwams made an impression on Juliette Kinzie, the first white woman to see Geneva Lake, according to the club’s research. Kinzie came across the Potawatomi in 1831 while she was traveling with her husband.

“Mrs. Kinzie found the whole village enchanting,” Jesse Robison, history club treasurer said.

Settlers arrived in the area over the next five years, some moving into Fontana and others into the Lake Geneva area. President Jackson’s administration had sanctioned the removal of the native people from the shores of Lake Michigan to the west of the Mississippi, the students explained.

Chief Big Foot’s tribes’ numbers began to dwindle after a whooping cough epidemic. In 1846, U.S. troops arrived in Fontana to urge the last of the tribe out of the area.

According to the students’ research, the tribe made their way to western Iowa.

“Later they would be forced to reservations in Kansas, far from the lake that they loved,” Robertson said.

The Forest County Potawatomi reside on a reservation about five hours north of the Geneva Lake area, Soplanda said, which includes a museum well worth the visit. Those interested in learning more about the history of the Potawatomi around Geneva Lake may also find resources at Barrett Memorial Library.

