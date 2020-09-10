Under new leadership, Lake Geneva group revives Oktoberfest

“A lot of has to do with family and work,” he said. “It’s nothing against the board.”

Condos, who was elected president by his fellow board members, said the downtown business group is operating smoothly, despite several changes in leadership positions.

“Everything is working out nicely,” he said. “We’re doing just fine.”

A special committee has been formed to plan the Oktoberfest event, including board members, other downtown business owners and representatives from the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group.

“We’re scrambling right now,” Condos said. “But we will put something together that will be nice.”

Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., said she plans to be involved with the planning process. She said her business will host a beer and wine tasting event and live music.

“We want to help any way we can,” Tumas said. “I know there’s other places in town that are willing to help out, too.”

Klein said Oktoberfest will help businesses that were closed temporarily earlier this year because of the coronavirus, as well as nonprofit organizations like the Rotary Club.