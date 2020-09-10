Under new leadership, Lake Geneva group revives Oktoberfest

A Lake Geneva downtown business district under new leadership has reversed course and decided to go ahead with an Oktobefest event during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to hold the festival Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 comes about four weeks after members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board announced the event’s cancellation because of concerns related to coronavirus public health risks.
Shortly after that decision was announced, the city appointed former Mayor Spyro Condos to the business district board, and Condos quickly was elevated to board president.
Condos, who owns a downtown restaurant, said he and his fellow board members decided Sept. 2 to go ahead with Oktoberfest, after downtown business owners asked that the festival be resurrected.
“They’ve lost a lot of business because of the coronavirus,” Condos said of the business owners. “We want to do something to help them get through the winter.”
Other members of the business district board include Roger Wolff, Kevin Fleming, Dimitri Anagnos, Emily Kornak and city council representative Alderwoman Shari Straube.
Board members who have resigned in recent months include Tessa August, Sean Payne, Jordan Innis and Sean Levitt.
Payne was the previous board president.
The tax-funded business district announced in early August that Oktoberfest was being canceled because of concerns about the contagious COVID-19 virus within a festival crowd that has numbered 20,000 people in the past.
Walworth County has recorded more than 1,800 cases of coronavirus — including 32 people who died — and in recent months the county has been averaging about 16 new positive tests a day.
Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein said she is confident the Oktoberfest event can be conducted without public health problems.
“I hope the community will attend this event, because I feel they can shop safely in our downtown,” Klein said. “It is a good chance to get a head start on holiday shopping, while we have good weather.”
Members of the business district board are making changes with Oktoberfest in an effort to reduce the risk of patrons spreading the COVID-19 germs.
The restructured event will not include a beer garden, and rather than closing down streets, organizers will encourage patrons to keep their distance from one another. Signs will be posted urging people to wear face masks and to follow social distancing guidelines to stay six feet away from one another.
Activities that require close contact — such as face painting — will not be part of the festival.
Melissa Reuss, owner of Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., said she attended the Sept. 2 meeting of the business district board, and she is glad the board changed directions and decided to hold Oktoberfest.
“It brings a lot of people downtown,” Reuss said. “It’s an exciting event.”
Officials said the two-day festival will encourage crowds to keep moving by offering live music at Flat Iron Park and near the Riviera, as well as near the intersections of Main Street and Broad Street and Broad Street and Geneva Street.
Food vendors also are being recruited to set up shop at Flat Iron Park.
Condos said he hopes to entice participation by nonprofit organizations that usually host food booths during Venetian Festival, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
Condos was appointed to the business district board Aug. 24, while fellow restaurant owner Anagnos was appointed June 22.
Both were appointed by the mayor and ratified by the Lake Geneva City Council.
Payne and other former board members could not be reached for comment.
Wolff said some members resign from the board because of the time commitment involved and because it is a volunteer position.
“A lot of has to do with family and work,” he said. “It’s nothing against the board.”
Condos, who was elected president by his fellow board members, said the downtown business group is operating smoothly, despite several changes in leadership positions.
“Everything is working out nicely,” he said. “We’re doing just fine.”
A special committee has been formed to plan the Oktoberfest event, including board members, other downtown business owners and representatives from the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group.
“We’re scrambling right now,” Condos said. “But we will put something together that will be nice.”
Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., said she plans to be involved with the planning process. She said her business will host a beer and wine tasting event and live music.
“We want to help any way we can,” Tumas said. “I know there’s other places in town that are willing to help out, too.”
Klein said Oktoberfest will help businesses that were closed temporarily earlier this year because of the coronavirus, as well as nonprofit organizations like the Rotary Club.
“I do think the merchants need this opportunity to recoup some lost revenue form this time they were closed,” she said. “Our community organizations, such as Rotary, can also gain much needed income to support their efforts.”
