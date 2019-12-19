Underground fuel storage tanks replaced outside Riviera

The operator of sightseeing boats in downtown Lake Geneva is investing in a new fueling system that includes two underground storage tanks buried outside the Riviera.
Gage Marine, which has a lease with the city to operate from the Riviera boat docks, says the new state-of-the-art system could serve boats on Geneva Lake for 30 years or more.
The old system was showing signs of age, including allowing water to seep into one of the underground tanks.
Rather than just repair or replace one tank, Gage Marine President Bill Gage said the company decided to install a whole new system, with new pipes, monitors and added safeguards.
Gage said the project will cost his company “multiple six figures,” indicating more than $100,000.
“We’re replacing absolutely everything,” he said. “It’s a meaningful investment.”
Led by Woodward Petroleum Services LLC of Janesville, crews dug a large hole in early December and removed the old storage tanks and pipes along the lakefront on city property just outside the Riviera.
City public works superintendent Neil Waswo said the new tanks, too, will be buried underground, with improved landscaping over them to create more level and natural grading for the lawns outside the Riviera.
Waswo said he was pleased to see Gage Marine making infrastructure improvements for its fueling system.
City officials have received assurances that the project will be completed in time for the Winterfest festival next month, and that the fenced-off construction site will be returned to normal.
“I made sure of that,” Waswo said. “We had a long conversation about that.”
Gage Marine, based in Williams Bay, operates the Lake Geneva Cruise Line, which provides tourists and visitors with sightseeing boat rides and charters throughout the summer season. The company also sells fuel to other boaters on the lake.
Earlier this year, Gage officials realized that storm water was seeping into one of the underground storage tanks. To avoid disrupting visitors during the summer, Gage Marine opted to postpone repairs until the off-season.
Gage said he also wanted to get the project done before the city undertakes its historic renovation of the Riviera tourism landmark, which is scheduled to begin in February with a new roof.
“I felt, as a good citizen, let’s get the messy work done now,” Gage said.
The old 2,500-gallon steel tanks — one for gasoline, one for diesel — are being replaced with 3,000-gallon fiberglass tanks, each double-walled for extra safety. Lines leading alongside the Riviera out to the boat docks also are being replaced, also with an extra protective layer.
The project was permitted and is being overseen by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Department spokeswoman Ti Gauger said inspectors have visited the site and have found that the new storage tanks have been installed satisfactorily and the project is going well.
“Everything is approved, and the final installation is done,” Gauger said. “That is all ready to go.”
Once crews have finished the fueling system, they will work on landscaping and grading the site.
Gage said the site will be regraded for better drainage and comfortable walking.
“We will be very thoughtful,” he said.