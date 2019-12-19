Underground fuel storage tanks replaced outside Riviera

Waswo said he was pleased to see Gage Marine making infrastructure improvements for its fueling system.

City officials have received assurances that the project will be completed in time for the Winterfest festival next month, and that the fenced-off construction site will be returned to normal.

“I made sure of that,” Waswo said. “We had a long conversation about that.”

Gage Marine, based in Williams Bay, operates the Lake Geneva Cruise Line, which provides tourists and visitors with sightseeing boat rides and charters throughout the summer season. The company also sells fuel to other boaters on the lake.

Earlier this year, Gage officials realized that storm water was seeping into one of the underground storage tanks. To avoid disrupting visitors during the summer, Gage Marine opted to postpone repairs until the off-season.

Gage said he also wanted to get the project done before the city undertakes its historic renovation of the Riviera tourism landmark, which is scheduled to begin in February with a new roof.

“I felt, as a good citizen, let’s get the messy work done now,” Gage said.