United Way awards grants to local nonprofit groups.

Walworth County, in partnership with the United Way of Walworth County, have awarded approximately $100,000 to 16 area nonprofits through an American Rescue Act grant-funding program.

Announced in December 2021, the grant-funding program is intended to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies.

“The services provided by these nonprofits are critical to the well-being of our communities,” Tammy Dunn, executive director for United Way of Walworth County, said in a news release. “They have faced tremendous financial and operational challenges as a result of the pandemic, and we are ecstatic to partner with Walworth County to provide funds at a time when they are most needed.”

The grant recipients include Walworth County Literacy Council, New Beginnings APFV, Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter, Open Arms Free Clinic, Smiles, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, Safe Families for Children Southeastern Wisconsin, Inspiration Ministries, Seeds of Hope, Circle of Friends, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Geneva Lakes Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County, Walworth County Food Pantry, and Join the Movement.

The agencies received between $1,000 and $9,000 and may use the grant funding for assistance implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or outreach efforts for qualifying populations impacted by COVID-19.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members selected the grant recipients based on their application, submission of required documentation and by using a scoring rubric. Only nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

United Way of Walworth County recently issued $120,550 to 43 nonprofit agencies in Walworth County, and the ARPA funds were awarded separately and in addition to those grants.