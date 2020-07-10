United Way of Walworth County battles coronavirus with biggest-ever grant

For the Spirit of Hope homeless shelter, the United Way bonus comes as the shelter is bracing for an uncertain future.

Spirit of Hope is a traveling operation that moves among a network of churches to offer emergency housing for about 20 men. The shelter generally operates only between November and April.

Clancy said although the shelter technically is inactive for the summer, its regular clients have greater needs because of the public health crisis and the accompanying economic recession. When the shelter restarts in November, officials are anticipating a heightened need in the homeless community.

Referring to the ongoing pandemic, Clancy said: "They say it's going to be here. So we have to make plans."

Others getting emergency aid from United Way include AGAPE House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Open Arms Free Clinic, the Salvation Army, and the Walworth County Literacy Council, among others.

Individual grants were not announced, but at $148,750 among an estimated 40 recipients, the average award was about $3,700.