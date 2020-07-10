United Way of Walworth County battles coronavirus with biggest-ever grant

ELKHORN — The biggest public health crisis in years is getting the biggest response ever from the United Way of Walworth County.
The countywide organization today announced nearly $150,000 in grants — its largest single distribution ever — to help area nonprofits cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Food pantries, homeless shelters and others will share the funding to fortify themselves and to stay operational during a public health crisis that has been disruptive and costly.
"It'll be a huge help," said Pat Clancy, general manager of the Seeds of Hope homeless shelter.
Clancy and other nonprofit leaders gathered today at the United Way offices in Elkhorn for the organization's announcement of grants totaling $148,750, being distributed immediately.
Tammy Dunn, executive director of the United Way, said the organization's board members decided to allocate extra help, knowing that nonprofits have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
"They knew we had to find a way to give the largest donation at one time in our history," Dunn said.
The United Way of Walworth County typically distributes about $200,000 a year to support programs and services throughout the county that are active in health care, education and other public needs.
The grants usually are distributed in two portions — 50 percent in January and 50 percent in July.
After distributing the first $99,250 in January, the organization decided to boost its support with a July distribution of $148,750, acknowledging that the coronavirus has squeezed nonprofits and created a sense of financial urgency for them.
The United Way's previous largest-ever single allocation was $103,715 awarded in 2013.
With the newest grants, the Walworth County organization in 2020 has awarded a total of $254,120 — also a new record high.
For many nonprofits, the extra United Way support will help to navigate a turbulent time caused by the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Katie Behl, board chairwoman of the Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition, said the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed drug abuse in the region. In fact, she said, it has been blamed for a spike in the number of overdoses among drug users.
"They're finding themselves in these depressive times and these difficult times," she said. "And they don't know what to do."
Behl said the extra funding from United Way will help her coalition maintain a presence in the addiction community and increase its services to meet the demand.
For the Spirit of Hope homeless shelter, the United Way bonus comes as the shelter is bracing for an uncertain future.
Spirit of Hope is a traveling operation that moves among a network of churches to offer emergency housing for about 20 men. The shelter generally operates only between November and April.
Clancy said although the shelter technically is inactive for the summer, its regular clients have greater needs because of the public health crisis and the accompanying economic recession. When the shelter restarts in November, officials are anticipating a heightened need in the homeless community.
Referring to the ongoing pandemic, Clancy said: "They say it's going to be here. So we have to make plans."
Others getting emergency aid from United Way include AGAPE House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Open Arms Free Clinic, the Salvation Army, and the Walworth County Literacy Council, among others.
Individual grants were not announced, but at $148,750 among an estimated 40 recipients, the average award was about $3,700.
At today's announcement, representatives from nearly all of the groups gathered on the grass outside United Way headquarters. Keeping their distance as a safety precaution against the coronavirus, they all held placards showing their affiliations, as Dunn called them out one by one, each greeted with applause.
Jeni Hallatt, president of the United Way board, joined other board members at the celebratory occasion.
Dunn and Hallatt then announced the $148,750 distribution by unfurling a jumbo-sized check in that amount.
Dunn told the nonprofit representatives in attendance that the record-setting allocation is symbolic to show that the United Way is determined to help its partner agencies get through the COVID-19 crisis.
"You were all leading and teaching and helping long before COVID," she said. "And we need you to be here long after."
