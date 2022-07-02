'Unsafe & unsightly": Lake Geneva playgrounds outdated and in need of repair

Playground equipment in several Lake Geneva parks is not up to par.

Several of the playground equipment pieces are outdated and need to be repaired or replaced. Some of the equipment is at least 20 years old.

Members of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners informed city aldermen about the condition of some of the playground equipment during the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, June 21.

Park Board President Cindy Fueredi highlighted concerns related to Veterans Park, Seminary Park and Rushwood Park. The information was based on an audit that recently was conducted on the city’s parks.

“The playground equipment at our parks is ancient,” Fueredi said. “They’re beyond repair. They’ve become unsafe and unsightly.”

Veterans ParkFueredi said there are grading issues in the “tot lot” of Veterans Park and the floorboards of some of the playground equipment is rotting.

“The existing playground at Veterans Park is vintage and is in need of repair,” she said.

Several of the benches in the park are uneven and need to be rebalanced.

“There’s quite a difference between one end and the other end of the benches,” Fueredi said. “They’re of a different height.”

Fueredi said the basketball court has cracks because of flooding that had occurred at the park in 2019.

“It still needs to be repaired,” Fueredi said. “They’re (the cracks) are pretty wide.”

Veterans Park is set to be the future sight of the Never Say Never Playground, which will include equipment that will be accessible for children with disabilities.

Fueredi said such a playground is needed in the City of Lake Geneva. About $299,000 has been raised for the playground so far, but an additional $311,000 still needs to be raised in order for the playground to be constructed.

“Lake Geneva has no outdoor play area for kids with disabilities,” Fueredi said. “This playground just needs to be built.”

Rushwood Park

The slide and teeter-totter in Rushwood Park needs to be replaced, and the park could use a new swing set.

“That style of slide isn’t made anymore,” Fueredi said. “That slide hasn’t been made for 20 years, so that needs to go.”

Fueredi said tree roots have grown around some of the playground equipment, and they need to be removed.

“I’m not giving public works another job. I’m just giving the condition of the park,” Fueredi said. “The roots stick up pretty high.”

Seminary Park

The platforms on some of the playground equipment in Seminary Park are in deteriorating condition. The playground has grading issues, and the swing set needs to be replaced.

“When I talked to playground audit person, they showed me the platforms are failing, things are rusting and everything is out of code,” Fueredi said. “The grading is out of code, and things like that. The swing set is out of code. Everything is old and needs to be replaced.”

Addressing the needs

Peg Espisito, park board member, said the playground equipment needs to be updated, and it is an issue the city should address each year.

“How have things gotten so out of repair? I think you guys need to address that on an annual basis,” Espisito said. “I would love it if you guys would give us a specific line item for parks, facilities and some of the signage and some of the other things that need to be taken care of. We have huge needs.”

Alderman Ken Howell advised the park board commissioners to present a list of prioritized needs for the playgrounds when the city’s budget is being worked on during the fall.

“Budget time is coming. You need to do your research and make a list of the things that need prioritizing,” Howell said. “So at budget time we have that, because that’s the time we’re going to know how much money we got to spend and what we got to spend it on. Obviously, there’s some needs there. They city has other needs too, and there’s only so much money.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the park board should present their requests before budget season, because most city departments present their needs during that time.

“I disagree with plopping yourself in front of the budget committee, because it gets overwhelming,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s like doing five interviews at once. It helps us that you’re here this early, so we know how big this problem is.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said the city’s playgrounds receive many visitors, and they should be updated to address safety issues.

“Nothing has been done to upgrade our parks for about 20 years, as far as we can determine. It’s been way too long,” Klein said. “I recently had a mother tell me she takes her children to the parks in Huntley, because she doesn’t feel the quality of the equipment in our parks is safe for her kids.”

