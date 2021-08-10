Up With People's Stephanie King gets the girls together in Lake Geneva

Stephanie King sat on a boat on Friday, July 22, surrounded by nine of her best and oldest friends. For the first time in decades, they were finally reunited. The women looked around at each other, eyes shining, as the sun set picture-perfect over Geneva Lake.
Thirty years ago, this group of women shared an experience like no other. From 1989-90 they travelled the world performing with Up with People, a nonprofit organization that sends touring casts across the world to share their vision of an equitable and sustainable world. Cast members live with host families while they volunteer and put on musical performances.
King and her friends travelled to 22 states, four provinces in Canada and eight countries together in their twenties. The 1989 cast of 130 members has had large reunions over the years, but this particular group wanted to get together in a more intimate setting. King said the idea emerged from a long period of social isolation during the pandemic.
“People were kind of getting cabin fever and talking about getting together, so we planned something,” she said.
A year in Lake Geneva
King moved to Lake Geneva from Beloit about one year ago. She made the decision with her 11-year-old son Landon in mind, she said. As a child with autism, Landon needed a learning environment more flexible and nurturing than is conventionally available. King found a perfect fit in Lakeland School, where their mission is to empower all students to reach their potential.
“It’s a place where my child can thrive,” King said.
The move to Lake Geneva brought King to a new school as well. She taught briefly at Woods School, and now plans to continue her work in education as a substitute teacher. She has been in education for 20 years, she said, and remains passionate about this pursuit.
Moving to Lake Geneva was an act of faith, King said—and she is glad she took the leap. She has made a happy home here with her son, she said, surrounded by a community of “incredible kindness” and colorful local businesses. She has also enjoyed being in nature with her son.
“There’s a magic about it,” she said.
Reunion
Having spent one joyful year in Lake Geneva, King knew her friends would love it, too. And so she set the date for the weekend reunion.
The town’s central location made it a practical choice, and its many recreational offerings made it a fun one. The group enjoyed candle making at the Candle Mercantile, delicious food at Oakfire, and quality time at the beach.
In between, they relaxed at the Humble BnB on Madison Street. King was delighted with the BnB’s accomodations and the gracious service of owners Beth and Jeff Iverson. The yard in particular was a beautiful space to gather and share stories, she said.
“They live up to their name,” King said. “Humble, but magnificent.”
The real treat was enjoying each other’s company, King said—especially the company of those who haven’t attended recent reunions. It had been 30 years since King’s dear friend and fellow Up with People alumna Robin Carpenter made an appearance. Carpenter travelled to Lake Geneva from Cincinnati, Ohio.
To be with her friends again felt surreal, Carpenter said. She was 21 the last time she saw them. She is 54 now.
“We spent a year together, living, laughing, learning, exploring all the stuff that you do when you’re 21,” Carpenter said. “We went our separate ways, and now, it’s like seeing my family again.”
Reminiscence
Decades later, Carpenter and King are still readily moved by the memories they share from Up with People. They travelled to Estonia in March 1990, when the country was struggling for its independence from Russia. King shook her head, recalling the somber atmosphere, and how citizens could not display their own flag of black, white and blue.
King and Carpenter described the selflessness of their host families, even when they were subsisting only on meager rations. Most of all, they remembered the final encore of the show.
“I’m going to cry talking about it,” King said.
They had done three encores already, King said, when the band started playing for a fourth. The cast sent panicked looks at one other—they were out of material. Thankfully, a fellow performer had an idea.
Part of Up with People’s performances involved parading hundreds of international flags across the stage, King explained. When the music began again, John Harsell, the performer holding the Estonian flag, walked it with reverence to center stage. The rest of the group stepped down to join the crowd, sensing the magic of the moment.
“The whole crowd was bawling,” King said. “Their flag was alone on the stage.”
King and Carpenter agreed that they have been transformed by their time with Up With People—by the communities they encountered, and by each other. It was a “higher power,” King believes, that brought her to the group and gifted her with lifelong sisterhood.
The magic of their weekend in Lake Geneva lingers, she said.
“When I drive into town, it just feels so different now,” King said. “Because now I have these new memories with all my friends here. Now it feels more like something really special.”