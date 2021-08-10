Up With People's Stephanie King gets the girls together in Lake Geneva

Stephanie King sat on a boat on Friday, July 22, surrounded by nine of her best and oldest friends. For the first time in decades, they were finally reunited. The women looked around at each other, eyes shining, as the sun set picture-perfect over Geneva Lake.

Thirty years ago, this group of women shared an experience like no other. From 1989-90 they travelled the world performing with Up with People, a nonprofit organization that sends touring casts across the world to share their vision of an equitable and sustainable world. Cast members live with host families while they volunteer and put on musical performances.

King and her friends travelled to 22 states, four provinces in Canada and eight countries together in their twenties. The 1989 cast of 130 members has had large reunions over the years, but this particular group wanted to get together in a more intimate setting. King said the idea emerged from a long period of social isolation during the pandemic.

“People were kind of getting cabin fever and talking about getting together, so we planned something,” she said.

A year in Lake Geneva