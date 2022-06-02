UPDATE: 3 hurt in Burlington air balloon crash have been released from hospital, are recovering

BURLINGTON — Federal investigators are sending a balloon specialist to explore an incident Wednesday night that injured three people after a hot-air balloon collided with a moving train.

The Burlington Police Department initially said three adult occupants of the hot-air balloon all suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

By Thursday, all three were released from the hospital, according to a release from the Burlington Police Department. The three were identified as pilot Jimmy Winder, 62, of Bristol, Wisconsin, and passengers Nikolay Veltchev, 37, of Barrington, Illinois, and Elena Petrova, 36, of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

According to police, witnesses on the scene reported that the airborne balloon appeared "in distress" over Burlington and, during its descent, collided with a northbound Canadian National Railroad train.

Canadian National spokesman Jonathan Abecassis declined to comment on how fast the train was traveling or other details of the incident. Abecassis referred questions to local authorities.

The balloon operator, Lake Geneva Balloon Co., said Thursday a balloon pilot and two passengers were injured, and that two of them — it was not clear which ones — had been released by the hospital.

John Trione, chief pilot and manager of the balloon company, said the crash occurred as the pilot was attempting to land on a road in a park while a freight train was moving through the area.

"The balloon and its occupants were pulled into contact with the train," Trione said.

Weather conditions at the time were unremarkable, with clear skies and mild winds.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are helping state and local police investigate the incident.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said the federal agency should have a preliminary report within two weeks, and that it could take a year or longer to produce a full report on the incident.

Weiss said the NTSB gets involved whenever there is an accident involving an aircraft, including hot-air balloons.

A balloon specialist from Denver, Colorado, is being sent to help with the investigation in Burlington, Weiss said. Asked whether the government has ever before seen a collision between a hot-air balloon and a moving train, Weiss said: "We get a lot of unusual cases — let's just leave it at that. We see a lot of things."

Burlington police said they were called at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of the incident in the 400 block of Calumet Street, near Downtown Burlington. Providing assistance with the injured people were the Burlington Fire Department and other fire departments from Waterford, Rochester and Kansasville.

Two patients were flown to Froedtert by helicopter ambulance, and one was transported by a ground ambulance.

Ryan Lamp, who works at the nearby Casey’s General Store, 100 S. Dodge St., told a reporter that many customers told him a hot-air balloon flying over an industrial building appeared to hit a chimney and then crash and collide with a moving train.

The police department asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Burlington Police Department at 262-342-1104 or via email at rjones@burlington-wi.gov.

The department said Canadian National Railroad, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County Communications also assisted at the crash site. Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol are helping with the investigation.

On Facebook, some people posted photographs that they said showed the balloon in flight shortly before the crash. In some photos, it appeared that more than one balloon was present.

Lake Geneva Balloon Co., based in Lake Geneva, provides sightseeing balloon rides for tourists and other visitors. On clear days, the company's balloons are often seen floating high in the sky over the Lake Geneva area.

According to the company's website, Trione received a commercial pilot’s certificate for hot-air balloons in 2000, and he created Lake Geneva Balloon Co. two years later.

In the company's statement Thursday, Trione said the company has a 20-year record of safety, but that all flights are being suspended for a week because of the crash.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our guests," he said. "Our entire company is devastated."

Of the three injured people, Trione said, "Their recovery is our most important consideration, and our hearts and prayers are with them."

