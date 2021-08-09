Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines

Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees and members of the public who are conducting business in county-owned facilities to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status when in public spaces or in contact with others.
The face mask-wearing requirement went into effect Monday, Aug. 9.
On July 27, the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance related to fully vaccinated people, adding a recommendation for those who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services said they support the recommendation.
Walworth County is listed as an area of high transmission by the CDC, with 120 positive cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.
"The county has been closely monitoring local disease activity in order to make informed decisions on mask recommendations for public, indoor settings," County Administrator Mark Luberda said in a news release. “We will continue to refer to CDC classifications of community transmission as the primary reference for our decision making."
The CDC’s revised guidance is in response to new evidence of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The delta variant is more contagious than other versions of the virus currently circulating in the United States.
In the State of Wisconsin, the delta variant accounts for 78% of the total variants sequenced during July, and during the last few weeks has risen to account for 88% of variants detected in sequenced samples.
"The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the delta variant is to get vaccinated," Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. "Increasing our vaccination coverage will help reduce the spread of the virus. We have plenty of vaccine supply in Walworth County, and we encourage all employees and members of the public who are eligible to get vaccinated."
As of Aug. 6, a total of 45,957 Walworth County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, accounting for 44.2% of the county's population.
A total of 43,204 have completed their vaccine series, which include two shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, accounting for 41.6% of the county's population.
Walworth County lags behind the rest of the state. Statewide, 49.6% of the population has received the compete vaccine series and 52.5% have received at least one shot.
Face masks will not be required in some country-owned buildings including Walworth County Jail, judicial center, Lakeland Health Care Center and Lakeland School.
People who visit these facilities will need to adhere to these individual department policies.
County officials will work to provide physical distancing during public meetings occurring under the requirements of the open meetings law.
People who attend county public meetings will be asked to wear a face mask during the open public meeting, regardless of their vaccination status.
Overflow space can be made available to help participants fellow social distancing guidelines. Remote participation by employees and visitors can also be made available.
For local public health guidance and COVID-19 vaccine information, visit Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services' Facebook or website, https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/304/Health-Human-Services.