Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines

The CDC’s revised guidance is in response to new evidence of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The delta variant is more contagious than other versions of the virus currently circulating in the United States.

In the State of Wisconsin, the delta variant accounts for 78% of the total variants sequenced during July, and during the last few weeks has risen to account for 88% of variants detected in sequenced samples.

"The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the delta variant is to get vaccinated," Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. "Increasing our vaccination coverage will help reduce the spread of the virus. We have plenty of vaccine supply in Walworth County, and we encourage all employees and members of the public who are eligible to get vaccinated."

As of Aug. 6, a total of 45,957 Walworth County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, accounting for 44.2% of the county's population.

A total of 43,204 have completed their vaccine series, which include two shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, accounting for 41.6% of the county's population.