UPDATE: Three hospitalized after hot-air balloon crashes into moving train in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Three people were hospitalized after a hot-air balloon crashed Wednesday night and then collided with a moving train, police said.

The Burlington Police Department said in a news release that three adult occupants of the hot-air balloon all suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

According to police, witnesses on the scene reported that the hot-air balloon appeared "in distress" and collided with a northbound Canadian National Railroad train.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are helping state and local police investigate the incident.

Police said they were called at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Calumet Street, near Downtown Burlington. Providing assistance with the injured people were the Burlington Fire Department and other fire departments from Waterford, Rochester and Kansasville.

Two patients were flown to Froedtert by helicopter ambulance, and one was transported by a ground ambulance.

Ryan Lamp, who works at the nearby Casey’s General Store, 100 S. Dodge St., told a reporter that many customers told him a hot-air balloon flying over an industrial building appeared to hit a chimney and then crash and collide with a moving train.

The police department asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Burlington Police Department at 262-342-1104 or via email at rjones@burlington-wi.gov.

The department said Canadian National Railroad, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County Communications also assisted with the crash. Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol are helping with the investigation.

