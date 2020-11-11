Update: Was there a tornado in Walworth County?

Damage has been reported in the Lake Geneva area and throughout other areas of southern Wisconsin, but as of Wednesday afternoon, it does not appear that any actual tornado touched down.

It appears the damage was caused by straight-line winds that may have reached 70-80 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski.

On Tuesday night, right after the storms went through, meteorologists would not rule out a tornado.

Meteorologist Chris Stumpf with the National Weather Service said Tuesday evening, “We are not sure yet. We are going to have to wait until morning.”

They were looking at the Spring Prairie area, around Highway 11 and Highway 120, north of Lake Geneva.

There was also damage reported on the west end of Geneva Lake in the Fontana area.

A category EF-0, the smallest kind, touched down in the Lake Geneva area on Aug. 10.

According to the weather service, the August tornado started near the corner of Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street and continued moving in a northeasterly direction for more than three miles.